Stanhope, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

8 great date spots in New Jersey

Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers

With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Here’s where to get the best Bloody Marys in NJ

Nothing beats a relaxing Sunday morning with a great Bloody Mary. There are many restaurants across the Garden State who take pride in the savory concoction which can have a buzz really sneak up on you!. From the traditional celery and horseradish to the more extravagant like shrimp, bacon, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever

A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations. RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njspots.com

24 Unique Facts About New Jersey – We love #19!

There are plenty of memes and jokes about New Jersey, but this little state of ours packs a mighty punch regarding historical, cultural, and environmental importance. These facts about New Jersey below are just some of our favorites. Learn more about New Jersey and what this great state has to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list

How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
njspots.com

Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots

One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach

BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
