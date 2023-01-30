Read full article on original website
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
8 great date spots in New Jersey
Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
Explore this magnificent castle in NJ that once housed a cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore. I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that. How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are...
What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers
With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
Seriously New Jersey, We Are So Much Better Than This
I'm pretty sure we're better than this here in the Garden State, but either way, this is one of my absolute biggest pet peeves. It usually takes a lot to annoy and this is one of those things that just for whatever reason pushes me over the edge. It's such...
Where Are All New Jersey’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
I LOVE a good day trip out to Lancaster County! If you're unsure of where I'm referring to, it's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country. You can't go too far once hitting...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
About 50 hours of frigid, blustery weather for NJ later this week
Welcome to February! We have officially closed the record books on January — one of the warmest and least snowy ever. Every single day of January featured above normal average temperatures here in New Jersey. February is, on average, our snowiest month of the year. (Although there are very...
Here’s where to get the best Bloody Marys in NJ
Nothing beats a relaxing Sunday morning with a great Bloody Mary. There are many restaurants across the Garden State who take pride in the savory concoction which can have a buzz really sneak up on you!. From the traditional celery and horseradish to the more extravagant like shrimp, bacon, and...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever
A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations. RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.
njspots.com
24 Unique Facts About New Jersey – We love #19!
There are plenty of memes and jokes about New Jersey, but this little state of ours packs a mighty punch regarding historical, cultural, and environmental importance. These facts about New Jersey below are just some of our favorites. Learn more about New Jersey and what this great state has to...
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
N.J. bagel shop etiquette: 7 ways to make sure nobody hates you
Like most self-respecting New Jerseyans, I spend a lot of time thinking about bagels. Which bagel shops are the best. The hierarchy of bagel flavors. How adorable it is that New York (falsely) thinks its has better bagels than New Jersey. But lately I’ve been thinking about something more specific:...
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
njspots.com
Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots
One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach
BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
