KVAL
Ducks add Pleasant on National Signing Day
EUGENE, Ore. — It was another National Signing Day, and while teams in the Willamette Valley didn't make a big splash the way they did back in December of 2022, Dan Lanning and the University of Oregon football didn’t waste an opportunity to add to their team. The...
KVAL
Hoffman Comes Home: Bushnell leading scorer takes long and winding road back to Eugene
Today, college athletes have more freedom than ever when it comes to transferring schools in search of the right fit. And it took one Bushnell men's basketball player multiple stops to find his true home. When Bushnell faced Oregon State in November, the Beacons fell short 83-66. But it was...
KVAL
Former Sheldon hoops star in leading role at Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
KVAL
Oregon State Women's basketball team focused on getting back on track
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State Women's basketball team was 7 points away from returning back to Corvallis with two wins, one of them being against the third ranked team in the NCAA. But the Beavers fell short to both Cal and Stanford, putting them at 3-7 in the...
KVAL
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
KVAL
Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay
After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
KVAL
Altman believes team is too inconsistent
For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
KVAL
Vanslooten named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for the fourth time this season
For the 4th time this year, Oregon forward Grace Vanslooten is being awarded the Pac-12 ‘Freshman of the Week.’. The honor comes after Vanslooten had her 5th 20 point game of the season last Friday on the road against Cal; finishing with a game high of 20 points to go along with 9 rebounds.
KVAL
Pope named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for a second straight week
For the second week in a row Oregon State Men's hoops guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. Pope scored 11 points last Thursday in a tough game against Utah, and then went on to dropped 19 total points; including 17 in the second half last Saturday against Colorado.
KVAL
KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show is near
EUGENE, Ore. — Set up is underway for the 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show at the Lane Events Center. Kicking off this Friday, the show will feature everything outdoors. From tracking bigfoot to the latest in RV'S and speed boats. “We're steeped in a market of...
KVAL
PeaceHealth partners with new YMCA in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth have signed a 10-year contract to develop a suite of combined educational, wellness and health programming for youth, adults and families in the new Y facility on 24th Avenue and Hilyard Street. The $1.25-million dollar PeaceHealth partnership includes the naming...
KVAL
EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
KVAL
Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
KVAL
UO's Ballmer Institute announces new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Less than a year after announcing a $425 million donation from Steve and Connie Ballmer, The Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health at the University of Oregon has a permanent leader. University Interim President Patrick Phillips announced Katie McLaughlin as the Institute's first executive director. "You...
KVAL
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
KVAL
A cheesy event: FOOD For Lane County's 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — FOOD For Lane County's Grilled Cheese Experience fundraiser is back for its 9th year. 28 participating restaurants in Lane County are offering grilled cheese specials through the month of February. $2 from each grilled cheese purchase will go to FOOD For Lane County. Grilled Cheese...
KVAL
Egan volunteer opportunities for last night of activation cycle Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will be activated Wednesday night for the final night of the current activation cycle and the organization has "urgent holes in our schedules" for volunteers. Trinity:. Overnight Crew (Shift 2) and Overnight Safeties (Shifts 1 & 2). Very Important, as always!. AM...
KVAL
Eugene City Council approves purchase of EWEB building
EUGENE, Ore. — At Monday's meeting, councilors voted seven to one to purchase the EWEB riverfront property for use as Eugene's new city hall, with councilor Emily Semple being the lone no vote. The city had looked at the property before, but it didn't happen until now. So what...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center faces urgent volunteer needs
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As freezing temperatures continue, Egan Warming Centers planned to open the doors again Monday in the Eugene/Springfield area, but some locations are dependent on getting more volunteers. While there is a lot of support from the community to host the warming centers, and food provided...
KVAL
UCAN Head Start class canceled; others on two-hour delay
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg UCAN Head Start has announced that on Monday, January 30, the Roseburg AM Manta Rays class is canceled. All other classes at the Roseburg site that start before 8:45 a.m. are on a two hour delay. In a Facebook post, UCAN Head Start &...
