Read full article on original website
Related
Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening
I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Comments / 0