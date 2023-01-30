Read full article on original website
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
MaxPreps
Arizona high school basketball star Bradey Henige is a 7-foot force to be reckoned with
Bradey Henige of Cactus (Glendale, Ariz.) is among high school basketball's national leaders in rebounding and putting himself on the radar of Division I college programs thanks to a string of absurd statlines. The 7-foot junior scored 40 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a win over Goldwater (Phoenix) back on Jan. 20 and piled up 39 points and 26 rebounds last week to help the Cobras beat Estrella Foothills.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Mega signing day for Imperial and Yuma Catholic football, Lady Tigers roar past Shamrocks & Yuma City Championship wrestling
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Football ended over two months ago, but it has not left the spotlight in the desert southwest - with a number of athlete signings to play at the next level. Both Imperial and Yuma Catholic football held Letter of Intent signings on Wednesday - featuring...
kyma.com
Imperial Tigers’ Rich Ponchione wins 400th career game, aims for 20th win on the year and IVL title with trip to Holtville
IMPERIAL, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - In a meeting with Central last week, the Imperial Tigers girls basketball squad had an Imperial Valley League title on their mind with the regular season winding down. But at the end of the night, it was a celebration of their league leading 19th win...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Sidewinders chase for perfection well within reach in win at Kofa
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With just two games remaining in the regular season, the San Luis boys soccer team made their way to Kofa Monday night - less than a week away from potentially ending the year at (13-0). After a 5-0 win over the Kings just three weeks ago, the Sidewinders were sitting pretty to slide into Gila Ridge Thursday with perfection 80 minutes away.
kyma.com
Jaxson Jones commits to the University of Oregon just days after decommitting from Washington
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The football journey for Yuma Catholic's Jaxson Jones once again has taken a big turn after he announced his commitment to the University of Oregon over the weekend. Early last week, Jones decommitted from the University of Washington - announcing on social media that his...
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17
Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
fox10phoenix.com
Coyote hanging out in Phoenix neighborhood
We're taking a look at the photos and videos captured of a coyote in a Phoenix neighborhood captured by @gregconnphotography. Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish says it's more common to see urban coyotes out this time of year because it's the beginning of the breeding season.
KTAR.com
Pair of lottery tickets sell in the Valley for $50K, $40K over the weekend
PHOENIX — Two lucky people in the Valley have winning numbers with the Arizona Lottery from over the weekend. In the East Valley, a Powerball player purchased a $50,000 ticket on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at a Quiktrip gas station in Mesa near Val Vista Drive and Southern...
AZFamily
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post Yuma Union High School in lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
Four new counties? It could happen as Republicans propose breaking up Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa is Arizona's most populous county – and by a lot. But two proposals from House Republicans could see Maricopa County carved into four separate pieces. If passed, the proposals would shrink Maricopa County's borders to cover the bulk of Phoenix and surround it with three new counties.
kyma.com
Star Wars Day comes to Winterhaven with special guests
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're a fan of the "Star Wars" franchise, then you are in for a treat. On Saturday, February 4th, the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (ISDRA) will co-sponsor a Star Wars Day event; located at Buttercup Ranger Station in Winterhaven, 6808 Gray's Well exit, off of Interstate 8.
