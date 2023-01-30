ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

MaxPreps

Arizona high school basketball star Bradey Henige is a 7-foot force to be reckoned with

Bradey Henige of Cactus (Glendale, Ariz.) is among high school basketball's national leaders in rebounding and putting himself on the radar of Division I college programs thanks to a string of absurd statlines. The 7-foot junior scored 40 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a win over Goldwater (Phoenix) back on Jan. 20 and piled up 39 points and 26 rebounds last week to help the Cobras beat Estrella Foothills.
GLENDALE, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Sidewinders chase for perfection well within reach in win at Kofa

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With just two games remaining in the regular season, the San Luis boys soccer team made their way to Kofa Monday night - less than a week away from potentially ending the year at (13-0). After a 5-0 win over the Kings just three weeks ago, the Sidewinders were sitting pretty to slide into Gila Ridge Thursday with perfection 80 minutes away.
YUMA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17

Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo

Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Coyote hanging out in Phoenix neighborhood

We're taking a look at the photos and videos captured of a coyote in a Phoenix neighborhood captured by @gregconnphotography. Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish says it's more common to see urban coyotes out this time of year because it's the beginning of the breeding season.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Star Wars Day comes to Winterhaven with special guests

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're a fan of the "Star Wars" franchise, then you are in for a treat. On Saturday, February 4th, the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (ISDRA) will co-sponsor a Star Wars Day event; located at Buttercup Ranger Station in Winterhaven, 6808 Gray's Well exit, off of Interstate 8.
WINTERHAVEN, CA

