wtaq.com
Hundreds of Wisconsin EMS Professionals Arrive in Green Bay Area for Conference
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA) is hosting its annual conference and expo in the Green Bay area this year; with approximately 900 EMS professionals expected to attend. The event hosts multiple critical education and training days for emergency medical service professionals across Wisconsin. Adam Robarge,...
wtaq.com
Federal Funding to Help Expand and Modernize Electric Grid in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oconto County company is getting a federal grant to expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid. Oconto Electric Cooperative in Oconto Falls will receive a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. This loan includes $325,000 in smart grid technologies.
wtaq.com
Work Begins on the new Home of the Brown County East Branch Library
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say...
wtaq.com
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative applauds USTR action in Canada quota trade dispute
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, applauded an announcement by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai that the U.S. will continue challenging Canada over its allocation of tariff-rate quotas for dairy products. Tai said that per her official request,...
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
wtaq.com
Survey of UW-System students will be Released Wednesday
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — A survey of UW System students will be released Wednesday. University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman will discuss results of the survey on free speech at an afternoon news conference at UW-Oshkosh. More than 10 thousand students responded to the survey sent out last fall.
wtaq.com
Experts Voice How to Avoid Hypothermia and Frostbite During Wisconsin Winters
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County, and possibly another in Sturgeon Bay, safety experts are giving insight on how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Town...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend and Friend
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay’s east side. The victims were identified in the...
wtaq.com
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
wtaq.com
Brown County’s Most Dangerous Intersection To Get A Makeover
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
wtaq.com
UW System Free Speech Survey: Many Students Fear Speaking Out
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — University of Wisconsin System President, Jay Rothman, has announced the results of the System’s survey of student attitudes on free speech and free expression. Rothman said more than 10,000 students responded to the survey, with a profile that parallels the UW System student body.
wtaq.com
GPS Data Ties Man to Green Bay Murder Scene
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man identified as “a person of interest” in a double murder on the city’s east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane — though GPS records tie him to the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
wtaq.com
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
wtaq.com
Attorney for Teen Charged in Green Bay Homicide Wants Statements to Police Tossed Out
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Distillery Combining Craft Drinks with Rich Sturgeon Tradition
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon Spirits is a new craft distillery in Oshkosh. The business wants to combine the area’s rich sturgeon history with a distilling experience. President of Sturgeon Spirits, Karl Lowenstein, says they take conservation efforts seriously and are instituting sustainable practices in their distilling process.
wtaq.com
Brown County Emergency Management Director Discusses Emergency Preparedness
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin winters can lead to unpredictable travels on the roads; weather you end up in a crash or in a ditch. It’s a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Lauri Maki, Brown County Emergency Management Director, says helpful items include extra clothes like hats, mittens, jackets, and boots, blankets, a flashlight, water bottles, snacks, and more…
wtaq.com
Public Ice Rinks Taking Shape
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One beneficiary of the cold snap we’re going through are the public ice rinks in several Green Bay Parks. Crews are working to get them ready to open. “There’s nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of...
wtaq.com
Oconto Schools Locked Down After Report of Suspicious Activity at High School
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — All Oconto schools were locked down Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of two suspicious men at Oconto High School. The Oconto school district posted on Facebook later Wednesday, saying that a staff member reported seeing “suspicious activity” at the back of the building.
wtaq.com
Judge: Cayer not to be Released from Mental Health Facility
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 — but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
wtaq.com
Sheriff’s Office Says Missing Wrightstown Teen Found Frozen to Death
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez’s body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
