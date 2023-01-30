Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through this afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low- water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy rainfall will continue today across portions of the Four State Region. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible through late this afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Lee, Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bastrop; Bexar; Caldwell; Guadalupe; Lee; Val Verde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...East of I-35, as well as Bexar and Val Verde Counties * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within this affected area the impacts of ice accumulation is expected mainly in the northern reaches of these counties. Southern portions of the advisory area may see icy conditions diminish as temperatures gradually warm to above freezing or remain above freezing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Sequoyah; Wagoner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is discouraged due to potential for slick roads and bridges. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, mainly in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Power outages are possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions are possible. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Franklin, Red River, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Red River; Wood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions are possible. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Comments / 0