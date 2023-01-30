Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Franklin, Red River, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Red River; Wood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions are possible. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Lee, Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bastrop; Bexar; Caldwell; Guadalupe; Lee; Val Verde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...East of I-35, as well as Bexar and Val Verde Counties * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within this affected area the impacts of ice accumulation is expected mainly in the northern reaches of these counties. Southern portions of the advisory area may see icy conditions diminish as temperatures gradually warm to above freezing or remain above freezing.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 00:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 730 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Wednesday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through this afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low- water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy rainfall will continue today across portions of the Four State Region. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible through late this afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
Comments / 0