weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Edwards, Gillespie, Hays by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch will be possible over the warning area. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and some areas along and west of I-35 corridor. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The numerous power outage and tree damage threat is ongoing as ice accumulations continue to increasing. Very hazardous travel conditions with any non-emergency travel being discouraged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations are forecast across the Hill Country and northern portions of the I- 35 corridor.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Lee, Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bastrop; Bexar; Caldwell; Guadalupe; Lee; Val Verde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...East of I-35, as well as Bexar and Val Verde Counties * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within this affected area the impacts of ice accumulation is expected mainly in the northern reaches of these counties. Southern portions of the advisory area may see icy conditions diminish as temperatures gradually warm to above freezing or remain above freezing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
