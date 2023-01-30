Effective: 2023-02-02 02:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch will be possible over the warning area. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and some areas along and west of I-35 corridor. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The numerous power outage and tree damage threat is ongoing as ice accumulations continue to increasing. Very hazardous travel conditions with any non-emergency travel being discouraged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations are forecast across the Hill Country and northern portions of the I- 35 corridor.

BANDERA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO