coloradopolitics.com
Proposal to add suicide hotlines to college student IDs advances
In Colorado, suicide is the leading cause of death for teenagers and young adults. Lawmakers want to help address this with one small change. If passed, House Bill 1007 would require higher education institutions to print the numbers of suicide hotlines on the back of their student identification cards. Bill sponsor Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, said she hopes this will increase access to essential services, and reduce the stigma of using them.
coloradopolitics.com
Committee advances bill to let psychologists prescribe medications in Colorado
A Colorado legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow licensed psychologists be certified to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or medical doctor to get a prescription. But due to a lack of prescribers in Colorado, this process can take months to complete and forces patients to pay for care twice.
coloradopolitics.com
The next step in simplifying the sales tax | OPINION
As is the norm, January is characterized by long nights, gray skies and chilly temperatures. This year is no different. Fittingly, the bleak winter months are well matched to the partisan bickering and political posturing that typically define the beginning of the state legislative session and Colorado politics in general.
coloradopolitics.com
Will Colorado’s legislature fix what it broke? | BRAUCHLER
Events reported in just the past few days remind us of how the “we know best” philosophy of criminal justice reform under the Gold Dome can work predictable injustices in the real world. On Aug. 5, 2020, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert and two other teenagers murdered a Senegalese family...
coloradopolitics.com
The 2023 session will determine Colorado's water future | OPINION
“Water is the conversation. It will be the centerpiece of our agenda this year,” said newly elected Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, setting the tone and elevating water issues for Colorado’s 2023 General Assembly. It’s no secret Colorado’s rivers and streams are suffering and our state’s challenges...
coloradopolitics.com
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew.
coloradopolitics.com
Scrubbing anti-wolf politics from state plan | IN RESPONSE
John Howard, a former Stakeholder Advisory Group member, recently published an opinion piece titled “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan.” It’s an accurate title — but his premise arguing pro-wolf political interference was warping the state’s wolf management plan is 180 degrees wrong. In reality, Colorado’s...
coloradopolitics.com
A bid to curb Colorado auto theft | Denver Gazette
Is the legislature finally ready to do an about-face and get tough on auto theft? It has skyrocketed in Colorado the past couple of years — giving our state the highest rate in the U.S. — in the wake of misguided “justice reforms” that watered down penalties in 2021. Just about everybody knows somebody whose car has been stolen, and the public is fed up.
coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Republicans seek short- and long-term property tax solutions
Colorado lawmakers are pursuing a bill that seeks to do what the now-repealed Gallagher Amendment was intended to: rein in home property tax rates. Property tax relief is a major priority for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as well as for Gov. Jared Polis, with a looming increase of 26% in residential rates that will hit taxpayers' bills this year, and likely to be much higher in resort communities.
coloradopolitics.com
Is the rush to Colorado over? | Colorado Springs Gazette
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming...
coloradopolitics.com
Renewed effort at prohibiting confidentiality agreements with government employees statewide
A bill that would prohibit Colorado governments from using nondisclosure agreements with their employees is scheduled for a state Senate committee hearing Thursday. Senate Bill 23-53 aims to stop the state’s widespread practice of settling employee disputes, sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars, by requiring them to sign deals that ensure the details of the taxpayer-funded arrangements remain secret.
coloradopolitics.com
New History Colorado series aims to educate on Black history, foster conversations
In order to more fully tell the Black history story in Colorado, Dexter Nelson II knew he wanted to take a different approach. “A lot of times the Black experience is reduced to slavery, and then Martin Luther King, and then Obama,” said Nelson, History Colorado’s associate curator of African American history and cultural heritage.
coloradopolitics.com
In about face, lawmakers seek tougher penalties on car theft, particularly repeat offenders
Colorado ranks No. 1 in the nation for motor vehicle theft and a bipartisan group of legislators wants to get the state off the top of the podium. The lawmakers seek an about-face on current state law dictating the punishment for stealing a car based on its value and they want tougher penalties particularly on repeat offenders.
coloradopolitics.com
From manufacturer liability to 'assault weapons' ban, Colorado Democrats set sights on gun bills
Just how many gun bills do Democrats intend to support in the 2023 session? The number appears to range from a minimum of seven to as many as a dozen. But it's unlikely all of those bills, with Democratic sponsors, will reach the governor's desk, even in a legislature with a Democratic supermajority in the House and one vote shy of another in the state Senate.
coloradopolitics.com
New Colorado business filings soar in Q4 2022
The number of new business filings soared to record levels in the fourth quarter, showing strong state economy heading into 2023. The state also had significant job growth to end 2022, according to the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report released Monday by the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds Business Research Division and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House passes first bills of the year
The Colorado House of Representatives passed nine bills Tuesday morning, marking the first legislation of the year to make it all the way through a chamber. Each of the bills passed three readings on the House floor, in addition to their respective committee votes. The bills will now be sent to the state Senate for further consideration. If passed by the Senate, they will be sent to Gov. Jared Polis for final approval before going into law.
coloradopolitics.com
Give all the public equal access to records | PODIUM
The law that governs how Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) requests work in Colorado makes special, explicit mention of the press, i.e., they are treated separately from the general population. Though journalists fill a unique role — gathering and disseminating information is their full-time job — they should not get special treatment.
coloradopolitics.com
‘You shouldn't be looking out for corporations:' Irate customers take Colorado’s energy regulators to the woodshed
Energy customers, many of whom say they are being crushed by gas and electricity bills that have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled in the last few months – accepted the Colorado Public Utility Commission’s invitation to comment on skyrocketing energy prices, and it wasn’t pretty. Dawn Fetzko,...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis appoints Moses ‘Andre’ Stancil as Department of Corrections chief
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday appointed Moses ‘Andre’ Stancil as executive director of the Department of Corrections. Stancil has been serving as interim executive director for the department since December 2022. “Andre has been a dedicated member of the federal Bureau of Prisons team and now the Colorado...
