The Colorado House of Representatives passed nine bills Tuesday morning, marking the first legislation of the year to make it all the way through a chamber. Each of the bills passed three readings on the House floor, in addition to their respective committee votes. The bills will now be sent to the state Senate for further consideration. If passed by the Senate, they will be sent to Gov. Jared Polis for final approval before going into law.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO