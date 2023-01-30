ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I Needed That As A Kid’: Australian Idol’s Naomi Gipey Opens Up About First Nations Representation On Reality TV

By Alicia Vrajlal
Refinery29
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
E! News

John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
People

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time. The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter. "We always knew we wanted a second one....
People

Dr. Phil Talk Show to End After 21 Seasons: 'I'm Moving on from Daytime'

Dr. Phil, hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, will air its final episode at the end of its 2022-23 season Dr. Phil is coming to an end. The long-running daytime talk show, hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, will wrap after its current 2022-23 season, its 21st. McGraw is ending his time with the show after signing his most recent contract with CBS Media Ventures, which was good for five years, in 2018. The syndication company is expected to give networks the option to run previously-taped episodes for the forthcoming...
Refinery29

“I’m Still Insecure” — How Black Women Really Feel About BBL Surgery

For Grace Victor, getting a BBL was one of the best decisions she has ever made. “I love my BBL and I don’t care what anybody has to say,” she tells Unbothered. “It madly boosted my confidence and my clothes just fit better. People also treat me better which I think is f*cked but I can’t complain.”
Essence

Kerry Washington Announces New Memoir, 'Thicker Than Water,' On Her 45th Birthday

The actress announced her "most deeply personal project" to fans and supporters on Tuesday, giving a rare perspective into her private life. Kerry Washington is celebrating a milestone birthday in a major way. Just as the Golden Globe Award-winning actress hit her 45th year, she announced her first-ever memoir, set...
Refinery29

Is Therapy-Speak Ruining Our Relationships?

Picture this. Your friend has been acting distant for a few weeks. You ask her if everything's okay. "I've treasured our season of friendship," she says calmly, a distant, bittersweet smile on her face, "but we're moving in different directions in life." For many people, this detached reply would be...
Refinery29

Yes, You Can Be Friends With Your Ex — But Should You?

Thanks for reading Can We Talk?, a sex and relationships column that aims to tackle the burning questions about sex, dating, relationships, and breakups that you’re too afraid to ask your partner — or maybe even your besties. This week, Moraya Seeger DeGeare, couples therapist, hears from Refinery29 readers about whether they believe in being pals with past flames, and how they've made it work.
Refinery29

Pregnancy Didn’t Change My Personal Style — It Made It Better

When I first found out I was pregnant in January 2020, I was excited at the thought of my impending maternity style. But any dreams of finding the perfect “mocktail” attire were thrown out the window by March. I wasn’t going anywhere but the living room and the kitchen, so, for nine months, my style consisted of soft leggings, oversized sweatshirts, and fuzzy socks. This is likely why when I found out I was pregnant earlier this year, I was equal parts thrilled and intimidated. The world was open again — I’d have parties and events to attend, trips to go on — the possibilities of finally being able to dress my bump for different scenarios were endless.
Refinery29

A Week In Chatswood, Sydney, As A VFX Artist On $63,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy