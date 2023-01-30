‘I Needed That As A Kid’: Australian Idol’s Naomi Gipey Opens Up About First Nations Representation On Reality TV

Read full article on original website
Refinery29
MAFS Star Janelle Han Questioning Adam’s Career Is As Much About Asian Culture As It Is Money
While going onto Married At First Sight means that you can definitely expect the unexpected in your future partner, one aspect that contestant Janelle Han is adamant on is being with someone who is financially stable. With that in mind, the 28-year-old beauty influencer cut straight to the chase during...
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! The Tennis Star Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The tennis player shared a photograph of her sonogram on Twitter and Instagram today, writing, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”. The sonogram was followed by a...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Katy Perry calls fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr 'the heart of our family'
Katy Perry is super close with Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr - which is a little surprising when you remember that Miranda was once married to Katy's fiancé Orlando Bloom. Despite both women having history with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, there seems to be no hard feelings...
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Most Painful Rejection and How It Helped Shape Her Success
“I’ve worked incredibly hard to feel the way I feel at 50." —Tracee Ellis Ross
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time. The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter. "We always knew we wanted a second one....
Dr. Phil Talk Show to End After 21 Seasons: 'I'm Moving on from Daytime'
Dr. Phil, hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, will air its final episode at the end of its 2022-23 season Dr. Phil is coming to an end. The long-running daytime talk show, hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, will wrap after its current 2022-23 season, its 21st. McGraw is ending his time with the show after signing his most recent contract with CBS Media Ventures, which was good for five years, in 2018. The syndication company is expected to give networks the option to run previously-taped episodes for the forthcoming...
Refinery29
“I’m Still Insecure” — How Black Women Really Feel About BBL Surgery
For Grace Victor, getting a BBL was one of the best decisions she has ever made. “I love my BBL and I don’t care what anybody has to say,” she tells Unbothered. “It madly boosted my confidence and my clothes just fit better. People also treat me better which I think is f*cked but I can’t complain.”
GMA’s Janai Norman curses while revealing ‘shady’ behavior on set in new behind-the-scenes video
GOOD Morning America anchor Janai Norman has been caught cursing in a new clip on social media. Janai, 30, revealed someone's "shady" behavior when she took fans behind-the-scenes with her as she got ready for an episode of GMA in a TikTok video. The ABC personality titled her flick "Come...
Essence
Kerry Washington Announces New Memoir, 'Thicker Than Water,' On Her 45th Birthday
The actress announced her "most deeply personal project" to fans and supporters on Tuesday, giving a rare perspective into her private life. Kerry Washington is celebrating a milestone birthday in a major way. Just as the Golden Globe Award-winning actress hit her 45th year, she announced her first-ever memoir, set...
Refinery29
Is Therapy-Speak Ruining Our Relationships?
Picture this. Your friend has been acting distant for a few weeks. You ask her if everything's okay. "I've treasured our season of friendship," she says calmly, a distant, bittersweet smile on her face, "but we're moving in different directions in life." For many people, this detached reply would be...
Refinery29
Yes, You Can Be Friends With Your Ex — But Should You?
Thanks for reading Can We Talk?, a sex and relationships column that aims to tackle the burning questions about sex, dating, relationships, and breakups that you’re too afraid to ask your partner — or maybe even your besties. This week, Moraya Seeger DeGeare, couples therapist, hears from Refinery29 readers about whether they believe in being pals with past flames, and how they've made it work.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry ‘Will Do Anything’ to Protect His Family
Prince Harry "will do anything" to protect Meghan Markle and their children, according to a body language expert.
Refinery29
Pregnancy Didn’t Change My Personal Style — It Made It Better
When I first found out I was pregnant in January 2020, I was excited at the thought of my impending maternity style. But any dreams of finding the perfect “mocktail” attire were thrown out the window by March. I wasn’t going anywhere but the living room and the kitchen, so, for nine months, my style consisted of soft leggings, oversized sweatshirts, and fuzzy socks. This is likely why when I found out I was pregnant earlier this year, I was equal parts thrilled and intimidated. The world was open again — I’d have parties and events to attend, trips to go on — the possibilities of finally being able to dress my bump for different scenarios were endless.
Refinery29
A Week In Chatswood, Sydney, As A VFX Artist On $63,000
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
