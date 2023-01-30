‘I Needed That As A Kid’: Australian Idol’s Naomi Gipey Opens Up About First Nations Representation On Reality TV

When I first found out I was pregnant in January 2020, I was excited at the thought of my impending maternity style. But any dreams of finding the perfect “mocktail” attire were thrown out the window by March. I wasn’t going anywhere but the living room and the kitchen, so, for nine months, my style consisted of soft leggings, oversized sweatshirts, and fuzzy socks. This is likely why when I found out I was pregnant earlier this year, I was equal parts thrilled and intimidated. The world was open again — I’d have parties and events to attend, trips to go on — the possibilities of finally being able to dress my bump for different scenarios were endless.

