ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

I tell my children real stories, not fairytales. Should I worry about their love of true crime? | Emma Brockes

By Emma Brockes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjPuX_0kVoLHKC00

On the walk to school every morning my children ask for a story, and their tastes – formed by my own – skew towards real-life drama. They like natural disasters; shark attacks; plane and shipwrecks; cases of mistaken identity; gruesome accidents; the paranormal; and stories with an element of revenge, enabling their favourite catchphrase: “That’s what you get.” This week, owing to a dearth of suitable material on my end and an appetite for injustice on theirs, I shared with them, hesitantly, the cold case of a woman murdered by her husband in 1982.

Related: The Teacher’s Pet: hit podcast thrust Lynette Dawson’s 1982 disappearance into the spotlight

The disappearance of Lynette Dawson is the subject of The Teacher’s Pet , a podcast by the Australian journalist Hedley Thomas that has, to date, been downloaded more than 60m times. It is as brilliant and addictive as any TV show, with a list of witnesses – many of whom were never contacted by the police – so willing to share their memories of Lynette’s husband’s wrongdoing that it can make it hard to believe what you’re hearing. It is also infuriating, revisiting as it does the case of a woman who disappeared from her home in Sydney in January 1982, leaving behind two children under the age of five and a husband who, two days after her disappearance, moved his 16-year-old lover into the house. Despite all the evidence of foul play, Chris Dawson, a former rugby league star and golden boy of the couple’s upscale suburb, lived undisturbed for more than 30 years, while police accepted his story that his wife had run off. It strikes one with the dull familiarity of so many stories – the Yorkshire Ripper, most forcefully – of police failures around the murder of women.

My eight-year-olds were fascinated. “Why didn’t he just divorce her?” asked one.

“He’d have had to sell the house and split the assets, plus she’d have taken the children.”

“How do they know she’s dead if there isn’t a body?”

“She left without taking her clothes, or her jewellery.”

“Or her phone?”

“There weren’t phones, but if there had been, her phone.”

“Oh, there’s no way she’s coming back.”

This was a cheerful conversation, as these conversations tend to be. To my children, “1982” is as mythical a place as medieval times and their main takeaway from the story had, seemingly, nothing to do with police failures, or violence against women, or the world being a frightening place, but rather how mad things were in the olden days. (Primarily, obviously, the fact that no one had phones. But also the absolute conviction that “If that happened today, they’d do an investigation straight away!”) I redacted the domestic violence stuff, and the fact that the 16-year-old was still at school when she started seeing Chris Dawson, who was her teacher. But the rest of the story – right up to Dawson’s arrest and conviction last year – I let stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTmuB_0kVoLHKC00
Chris Dawson (left) outside court in Sydney in May 2022, ahead of his trial for the murder of his wife. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Kids, of course, are interested in cruelty; they experience it the minute they set foot in a classroom. They have a keener, more ferociously patrolled sense of fairness than we do. They’re also capable of moral seriousness that is often missing from modern children’s books. I sometimes think I would love to be the type of parent who, asked by her child to tell a story, whistled up something whimsical and full of delight – magic, and fairies, and things going up into the sky – as I have seen friends do with their kids. It bores me, so I don’t do it, while wondering how deeply these early choices can affect the development of a child’s sensibility. The last book we read together was The Diddakoi, by Rumer Godden, in which seven-year-old Kizzy is picked up by bullies and rammed headfirst into a tree, almost killing her. Unlike the flippant cruelties in Roald Dahl, this is, essentially, an adult novel with child protagonists, the lesson of which, is – some of the bullies come right in the end – that people can be more than one thing. We talked about it for a long time afterwards. It was more gratifying than a slog through the anodyne whimsy of the Magic Tree House.

Still, an anxiety remains that I am bypassing some playful aspect of childhood in which podcasts about men murdering their wives don’t intrude. Chernobyl and the Titanic are one thing, but we’ve done so many plane crashes, plus the Bermuda Triangle, plus when-rollercoasters-go-wrong that I half expect to have ruined air travel and theme parks for them. I can only hope that, while these stories are told purely to interest and entertain, it teaches them the value of reaching outwards to understand the world.

  • Emma Brockes is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Anthony James

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

‘Doppelganger murder’: German prosecutors claim woman killed lookalike to fake death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman sought out a lookalike on Instagram and murdered her with a friend in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe. When the blood-covered body of a young woman was found last August in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, reports initially identified the victim as Sharaban K, a Munich-based 23-year-old beautician with Iraqi roots.
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial

The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

More than $900K raised for husband of Lindsay Clancy after she is accused of murdering their children

A fundraiser for Patrick Clancy, the husband of Lindsay Clancy who stands accused of killing their children, has raised more than $900,000 since it was started four days ago. Mr Clancy has asked the public to forgive his wife, who has been charged with two murders and injuring their infant child.Almost 14,000 people have donated to the fundraiser, which was started on Friday to help him “navigate the unimaginable tragedy” that took place at the home in Duxbury, south of Boston, Massachusetts. Organiser Matthew Glaser wrote that the funds are “intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral...
DUXBURY, MA
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy