SB Nation
Summarizing Tottenham Hotspur’s January 2023 transfer window
Well, I’ve certainly seen busier transfer deadline days as a Tottenham Hotspur fan. (I’ve also seen... several... substantially less busy days.) The January window has slammed shut and we did have some movement — a couple of players in, a few players out on loan, and one player weirdly waived entirely (and possibly for a hilarious reason)
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Women 5 - 0 London City Lionesses: Spurs dispatch Championship table toppers in the FA cup
Tottenham Hotspur Women smashed London City Lionesses 5-0 to advance in the FA Cup. The current leaders Women’s Championship leaders put up a fight, but they proved no match for a Spurs side transformed by new signings. Rehanne Skinner selected a stronger lineup than one might expect for a...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs announce signing of academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell
Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t usually make a big deal out of academy signings. So it’s a bit unusual to see that Spurs have now formally announced the signing of 19-year old striker Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a free transfer. I didn’t expect we’d get the formal photos, maybe...
SB Nation
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Special Episode: Transfer Deadline Day Live
Russ and Emilio were live for the last 20 minutes of the January Transfer Window. They discussed the signing of Sasa Lukic for Fulham and much more. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of Cottage Talk. The views in this Podcast are not necessarily the views of talkSPORT.”
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Sky Sports News presenter Tom White talks Fulham v SAFC & transfers!
So what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance - and the praise heaped upon the club, its manager and players - following the game?. The Ross Stewart situation - Looks like he’s out for the season but no confirmation as yet, so should we be looking to immediately replace him?
SB Nation
Pedro Porro’s Tottenham signing will be a loan with purchase obligation
Pedro Porro is now reportedly in London to conduct his medical at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of finalizing a transfer from Sporting CF in a deal that is said to be worth €45m-48m. Only it won’t be a full transfer at all, at least not initially. Alasdair Gold is reporting this morning that the deal taking Porro to North London is instead a loan, with a purchase obligation.
SB Nation
On this day (31 Jan 2017): Deadline day brings no new players but a point against Spurs!
In what was turning into a wretched season for David Moyes and Sunderland, the hope was that the Sunderland manager could somehow recruit some decent players to avoid what was already looking like an inevitable drop to the second tier of English football. Moyes’ tenure as Sunderland manager had turned...
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast: Luke Anthony Interview
In a midweek special of The Tilehurst End Podcast, Luke Anthony joins the show to discuss his long time at the club. First as physio and then as head of medical services, Luke joined the club in the Premier League in 2007 before departing under Steve Clarke eight years later. In the show, he and host Marc Mayo chat about his memories of Reading’s trials and tribulations on the pitch, his memories of dealing with certain players, and the club’s current injury situation.
SB Nation
Rumor: Djed Spence looks to be heading to Rennes for loan
Looking to find playing time since arriving at Hotspur Way after his summer transfer to the club, Djed Spence is finally getting a chance to showcase his skills. However, it will be while he’s out on loan and not for the Lilywhites. Playing seven minutes through the course of...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche announced, Gallagher, Sulemana, Becker & Gyokeres updates
Sean Dyche has been officially announced as Everton’s new manager [EFC]. “I want us to be a team who gives the lot. But it is not all built on that, I want us to play with a style, but an effective style. We want to be effective. We want to mix up play and ask questions of the opposition. We also want to add quality to that hard work, and there is some quality here, there are no two ways about it.
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Which EFL players could move to Premier League?
With the transfer window closing on Tuesday, clubs up and down the country will be looking to tie up potentially season-defining signings or desperately attempting to keep hold of key players. BBC Sport looks at some of the EFL players who could be on the move to the Premier League...
SB Nation
How would Sunderland adapt if Premier League promotion was achieved this season?
Would Sunderland be able to survive in the Premier League?. OK, maybe I’m getting ahead of myself but yes, I’m talking about the top flight already. If we were to make the Championship playoffs this season, it’ll be an incredible feat. A side that finished fifth in League One last season in with a chance of promotion to the promised land? You couldn’t dream it up!
Tottenham complete Pedro Porro signing from Sporting in €45m deal
Pedro Porro has completed his long-touted move to Tottenham from Sporting, with the right-back joining on loan before the €45m (£39.7m) transfer is made permanent in the summer. Negotiations have been back and forth since the start of January and have not been straightforward, the complications including how...
CBS Sports
When does soccer's winter transfer window close for Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and more?
The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?
SB Nation
Official: Charlie Webster extends Chelsea contract
Chelsea youngster Charlie Webster ended speculation about his future by agreeing a contract extension through the end of next season. The 18-year-old’s contract was set to expire in the summer, but we’ve got him for another year now at least. Ideally we would’ve agreed a longer-term deal, but this is probably the best we can do considering the interest he was reportedly generating in England and abroad as well (including from Borussia Dortmund).
SB Nation
Tottenham to announce South Africa as new shirt sleeve sponsors beginning next season
Tottenham Hotspur is set to announce the nation of South Africa as its new shirt sleeve sponsor beginning in the 2023-24 season. Details of South African investment in the club were first reported by South African news outlet The Daily Maverick yesterday, though it was not clear from the reporting what the investment would be used for. The Times of London (£) has since corroborated the investment and clarified that the deal, worth approximately 911m South African Rand (£42m) over three years, would see South Africa replace current sleeve sponsor Cinch starting next season and lasting through the end of the 2027 Premier League campaign.
SB Nation
Official: Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United on loan
Manchester United have confirmed the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. There was a bit of a surprise reaction to the move being conducted so quickly before the transfer deadline, but the move is a welcome one considering Christian Eriksen’s injury that will keep him out until April or May.
SB Nation
How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?
It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
BBC
'Nobody is bigger than the club'
Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
