Ames, IA

Ames boys wrestler Jabari Hinson is the Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-29

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 9 days ago

Ames boys wrestler Jabari Hinson was named the Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-29 by Tribune readers.

Hinson received 82.07% of the vote (325) to run away with the victory. He finished well ahead of Ames girls wrestler Alexis Winkey (12.88%) to come out on top in the final voting.

Hinson, ranked third at 126 pounds in Class 3A, won a conference championship for the Ames wrestling team at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet Saturday at Des Moines North.

Hinson improved his season record to 39-3 after defeating Marshalltown's Ivan Pantoja by technical fall (16-0) in the semifinals then pinning seventh-ranked Kane Butrick of Fort Dodge in 1:31 during the championship round.

