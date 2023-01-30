Read full article on original website
Related
1 dog dies after rescue from hoarding house in Norton Shores
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter that helped rescue multiple dogs from deplorable conditions at a Norton Shores home is reporting that one of the dogs has died. Harbor Humane in West Olive took in 20 dogs from Cober Canine Rescue including one named Nort who suffered severe pneumonia.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0