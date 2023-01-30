Read full article on original website
CNBC
Luxury developers in Los Angeles bet someone will pay record prices for these condos
Two Los Angeles developers hope to find buyers who will pay between $50 million and a $100 million for a condo. No single LA condo unit has ever sold for more than $22.5 million. A behemoth duplex in Beverly Hills comes with a price tag of $75 million. Two penthouses...
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
CNBC
Greedflation: 'Entirely possible' that food brands are profiteering from price hikes, says Tesco chairman
British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that some food producers may be taking advantage of inflationary pressures, raising prices more than necessary. Chairman John Allan said it was "entirely possible" that some food firms are profiteering from inflation at the cost of some of the poorest consumers. But consumer group...
You could be buying shoplifted stuff on Amazon, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace
"E-fencing," or selling stolen goods online, could be on the rise as CEOs complain of worsening shoplifting. You might be supporting it.
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Home Depot Canada found sharing customer personal data with Meta - privacy regulator
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc's (HD.N) Canadian arm was found to be sharing details from e-receipts related to in-store purchases with Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) without the knowledge or consent of its customers, according to Canada's privacy regulator.
The New York Store that Sells Discount Amazon Returns
Looks like we've just found another way to save money. A new store has opened in New York that has bargain shoppers talking. There's no shortage of secondhand stores in New York. Some, like the Newburgh Vintage Emporium, seem to welcome celebrities nearly weekly. For those of us that don't have Hollywood money, a new store specializing in big-box returns may be the answer.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Moms Can Make Money Flipping Products from Home: Retail Arbitrage
You can make money with Amazon by becoming an Amazon Seller and flipping products from discount stores like Ross, Marshalls, clearance items from stores like Walmart and Target and more!
McDonald's hiked prices and started offering adult Happy Meals — and sales are soaring
The fast-food giant says more customers are coming to its restaurants, and they're spending more. The chain plans to accelerate openings in 2023.
I was working toward a promotion at Amazon when my manager started emailing me about needing coaching. Now I'm worried about losing my job.
Amazon told a manager that they could earn a promotion. Now they suspect Amazon put them on a performance-improvement plan — and is pushing them out.
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data.
Major Trends In The 2022 Real Estate Market, According To An Expert
The real estate market is constantly changing, but 2022 was an especially wild year. Real estate expert Jon Sanborn explains some of these trends.
Adani $2.5B share sale pushes through amid fraud claims
NEW DELHI (AP) — The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale launched by Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, was fully subscribed on Tuesday, bucking expectations after a turbulent week in which the conglomerate’s shares plunged in a tussle with a U.S. short seller. By the time trading closed on Tuesday, the Indian group’s flagship Adani Enterprises share sale drew nearly 51 million bids, going beyond the 45.5 million on offer to the public, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange. While the shares of some Adani-linked companies went up, three were still down between 5% and 10%. The share sale and its success were seen as a crucial test of investor confidence in Adani, whose sprawling empire shed tens of billions of dollars within a week after Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of stock market manipulation and fraud. Adani, 60, has since slid on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index from being the world’s third richest person to the 11th, as his net worth shrank more than $30 billion to an estimated $84 billion.
Supermarkets making error in scrapping delis despite squeezed profits – analyst
Supermarkets are making a “mistake” by scrapping services like fresh food counters and underestimating discounters like Aldi, analysts have warned as Tesco becomes the latest chain to announce a shake-up of its stores.The UK’s largest supermarket revealed that about 2,100 jobs are at risk amid plans to shut its remaining counters and hot delis, and a number of in-store pharmacies.The move follows rival chain Asda announcing earlier this month it is reducing pay for more than 4,000 night workers and cutting down staff hours across its in-store Post Office shops.However, major supermarkets could be pushing away loyal customers by removing...
Elon Musk's 'funding secured' tweet cost investors $12 billion over 10 days, jury reportedly told
Michael Hartzmark of Forensic Economics says investors with both short and long positions were burned by Musk's tweet and its aftermath.
Quartz
Adani has turned to nationalism to shield itself from fraud allegations
This post has been updated. India’s Adani group has claimed that the allegations of serious fraud it has faced from US-based Hindenburg Research are an attack on India itself. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, which has surged in recent years to become one of India’s most important business groups, has...
Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on its loans
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it's in default on its loans and doesn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
