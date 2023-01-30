A testnet that will demonstrate Ethereum staking withdrawals is set to go live on Wednesday, according to statements from developers on Jan. 30. Ethereum Foundation members Parithosh Jayanthi and Barnabas Busa said the Zhejiang testnet will go live on Feb. 1 at 15:00 UTC. The Shanghai and Capella upgrade will be triggered on the testnet six days later (at epoch 1350 on the blockchain).

