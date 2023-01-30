Read full article on original website
Stargate propose token reissue amid Alameda wallet hack, STG up 21%
Cross-chain protocol Stargate Finance has initiated a proposal to reissue 1 billion STG tokens, following concerns that Alameda’s wallet holding 10% of the token supply has been compromised. During Stargate’s public sale on March 17, 2022, Alameda Research purchased 10% (100 million) of the total STG supply, with a...
Emerging markets dominate Chainalysis 2022 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report
The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index has released its third report indicating where the market may be heading in 2023. “DeFi-driven cryptocurrency markets in North America were strong but volatile over the last year.”. Key findings: North America ranks 2nd in cryptocurrency activity, receiving $1.15 trillion worth of crypto in...
Nasdaq Crypto Index rose 37.2% in January – amid bullish market sentiment
In a sign of the changing market sentiments, the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) booked monthly returns of 37.2% in January — the third-highest monthly return since NCI’s inception in February 2021. The crypto market has been shrugging off the bearish sentiment over the past month, as the Bitcoin...
Bitcoin liquidations in last 24 hours top $160M
The third most significant long Bitcoin (BTC) liquidation of 2023 occurred on Jan. 30, as over $160 million worth of BTC were liquidated in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. At the time of writing, data shows that a total of $160.69 million worth of BTC got liquidated...
Bitcoin reaches $23,700 as Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis points
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) following the Feb. 1 meeting of The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). This brings the Federal Funds Rate to 4.5-4.75%. Bitcoin reacted with an immediate 1.2% swing to the upside, topping at $23,700 on the 21:45 (UTC) 5-minute candle.
Coinbase denies shutting NFT marketplace amid dwindling use
Coinbase NFT has denied rumors that it is shutting down its marketplace, saying it was only pausing creator drops on the platform, according to a Feb. 1 statement. The crypto exchange’s NFT platform said it made this decision to “focus on other features and tools that creators have asked for.”
Alameda Research sues Voyager for $446M to recover loan repayments
Defunct crypto hedge fund Alameda Research has sued bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital for $445.8 million. Alameda is trying to recover the loan repayments it made to Voyager in the 90 days preceding its own bankruptcy, according to a court filing on Jan. 30. Alameda filed for bankruptcy along with...
Ethereum staking withdrawal testnet ‘Zhejiang’ set to launch Wednesday
A testnet that will demonstrate Ethereum staking withdrawals is set to go live on Wednesday, according to statements from developers on Jan. 30. Ethereum Foundation members Parithosh Jayanthi and Barnabas Busa said the Zhejiang testnet will go live on Feb. 1 at 15:00 UTC. The Shanghai and Capella upgrade will be triggered on the testnet six days later (at epoch 1350 on the blockchain).
Rally’s RLY token tanks 10% as sidechain shuts down – severing users’ from their NFTs
Ethereum-based (ETH) social token platform Rally said its sidechain would shutter operations on Jan. 31, and users would be unable to transfer their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to emails sent to its community on the same day. Following the news, its native token RLY fell by roughly 10% to $0.01353,...
Lido’s price decline tied to Jump Trading dumping, analyst says
On-chain analyst Lookonchain has tied Lido’s (LDO) recent sharp decline to crypto company Jump Trading in a Jan. 31 Twitter thread. LDO declined by around 10% on Jan. 27 when Jump Trading started transferring its holdings to crypto exchange Binance, the analyst said. The same scenario happened 13 hours...
FTX-funded charity faces UK government probe
The U.K.’s Charity Commission has launched a probe into an FTX Foundation-funded charity, Effective Ventures Foundation, according to a Jan. 30 statement. FTX’s bankruptcy is a “serious incident” because its “philanthropic foundation was a significant funder of the charity,” the Charity Commission said. It added that there were no indications of any wrongdoing by the trustees.
M31 Capital bullish on BTC price, adoption in 2023 predictions
Crypto investment firm M31 Capital shared its 2023 predictions and said it expects Bitcoin (BTC) to skyrocket. The firm said in its 2022 recap report that it expects adoption to increase further. The document also states that chains and NFTs might evolve in a new direction, and privacy technology might...
Crypto ETPs sees 9000 BTC inflow in January
Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw inflows of 6,031 BTC in the past week, according to data shared by Arcane Research’s Vetle Lunde. Lunde said the ETPs recorded a cumulative net inflow of 9,131 BTC over the past month — the highest monthly inflow since May 2022, when ETPs recorded inflows of 9,765 BTC.
Polygon surpasses BNB Chain in daily transactions as MATIC pumps 20% over weekend
Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, has surpassed BNB Chain in the number of daily transactions, according to on-chain data analyzed by CryptoSlate. On Jan. 29, BNB Chain recorded 3,007,245 transactions, while Polygon processed 3,066,110 in the same period. Data derived from Polygonscan and BscScan highlighted the increase in daily transactions...
BlockFi permitted to auction mining equipment
BlockFi has gained permission in bankruptcy court to sell its cryptocurrency mining equipment, Bloomberg reported Jan. 30. Bloomberg cited statements made by BlockFi representatives during a video hearing today. The company’s lawyer, Francis Petrie, said:. “We’ve received substantial interest in the market for bidding purposes and current volatility in...
Arweave spikes 9% as transaction count records all-time high in January
Arweave posted a 9% gain over the last 24 hours to $11.52, marking a 12-week high. The price spike was accompanied by a tweet from Arweave co-founder and CEO Sam Williams, who said the chain had experienced its highest-ever monthly transaction count in January. The tweet included a chart showing...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin loses momentum after failing to break $24,000 resistance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of around $19 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,047.31 billion — down 1.81% from $1,066 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell by 1.29% and 1.55% to $445.8 billion and $193.8 billion, respectively.
Crypto investment products see weekly inflows of $117M, highest since July 2022
Amid investor sentiment signaling ‘greed,’ cryptocurrency investment products saw weekly inflows of $117 million last week — the highest since July 2022, according to a CoinShares report. Investors are almost solely focusing on Bitcoin, which saw inflows of $116 million. Total assets under management (AuM) of investment...
Cardano stablecoin Djed TVL hits $10M in 24 hours, ADA up 4%
The total value of assets locked (TVL) on Cardano-based overcollateralized stablecoin Djed crossed $10 million during the first 24 hours of its launch, according to DeFillama data. Available data on Djed’s website shows that the stablecoin has a circulating supply of 1.7 million, while its reserve token, SHEN’s supply, is...
UK home to hundreds of companies running crypto, forex scams
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) has identified 168 companies accused of running crypto or fraudulent foreign exchange trading scams in the U.K. Victims of the scams are often approached — via social media, dating websites, and Whatsapp — and convinced to invest in crypto trading platforms — 17 of which have been confirmed as “pig-butchering” scams, according to the TBIJ report.
