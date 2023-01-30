Last year Johnson City leaders pitched a retirement package for city employees. And this week several key players in city government are taking that retirement package and will retire soon. Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pendzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will all three retire in February. Those three along with 20 other employees who worked for at least thirty years with the city will also take the retirement package. The retirement incentive includes a one time payment of six months salary and an offer to remain on Johnson City’s health insurance plan till age 65.

