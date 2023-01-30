Read full article on original website
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
A Year Into Construction, Progress Being Made On West Walnut Project
A redevelopment project in Johnson City designed to bring more people to the West Walnut Street area of downtown is making progress after a year of ongoing construction. The 35 million dollar West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project remains in phase one, which includes paving roads in the first portion of the corridor from Buffalo Street. The project has also led to work at Founders Park. Phase two of the construction work is expected to begin this spring and city officials hope to have the entire project complete by the summer of 2024.
Jonesborough man charged for domestic incident
A Jonesborough, Tennessee man was taken into custody and charged in relation to a domestic incident that occurred early last month. A report from Sheriff Keith Sexton says Cannon Chase Zdonowicz, 30, had left the scene of the January 3rd incident prior to deputies arriving on the scene on Rock House Road.
First-ever ‘Rebel Rock Street Show’ brings Billy Idol, Bret Michaels to Bristol
Just weeks removed from announcing a spring tour and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 80s rocker Billy Idol and the Cameo Theater announced a Bristol, Virginia date has been scheduled. Idol will be one half of the Rebel Rock Street Show on April 29 at the...
UPDATE: Sullivan double homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing
A double homicide suspect made an appearance in Sullivan County Sessions Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Donald Britt’s case will now be presented before a grand jury in April. He is accused of killing his former girlfriend Katie Arnold. Investigators said Britt was fearful Arnold would inform police about a recent robbery he was involved in.
Key Johnson City Department Heads Taking Retirement Incentive
Last year Johnson City leaders pitched a retirement package for city employees. And this week several key players in city government are taking that retirement package and will retire soon. Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pendzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will all three retire in February. Those three along with 20 other employees who worked for at least thirty years with the city will also take the retirement package. The retirement incentive includes a one time payment of six months salary and an offer to remain on Johnson City’s health insurance plan till age 65.
Cop killer suspect being investigated for witness tampering
The suspect in the November 2021 shooting death of Big Stone Gap policeman Michael Chandler is being investigated for possible witness tampering. That was confirmed following a motion hearing in Circuit Court for Michael White. A written opinion is expected from the judge in the coming weeks. White’s trial is set for June.
Bristol Casino taking reservations for dealer school hopefuls
The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is sponsoring an event to help recruit more gaming employees to their tables. A dealer training hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the facility on Gate City Highway. Any graduates from the training will earn part-time positions with full-time job upgrades possible.
