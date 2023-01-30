Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
Mojave Water Agency community workshop series begins tonightThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Mosaics of the Mojave sharing Yuhaaviatam culture now open at Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarineRoger MarshCalifornia State
General Atomics seeking manufacturing intern with $44,590 starting payThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Report: USC football will land 4-star wide receiver on National Signing Day
A longtime commit will land with the Trojans, per 247Sports.com
Report: Nick Saban Meeting With Pac-12 Coach For Alabama's Offensive Coordinator Position
Bill O'Brien's plans to return to Foxborough and coach the Patriots' offense next season has left Nick Saban and Alabama without an offensive coordinator. Fortunately for Crimson Tide fans, Saban appears willing to travel far and wide to get the next one. According to a Monday report from ...
Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle
For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback, sets decision details; Oregon, UCLA, USC among finalists
The December early signing period has replaced the traditional signing period as the go-to time for top prospects to ink their binding National Letters of Intent. This year, 145 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed in December, leaving just five major targets left on the board nationally. ...
Michigan Expected To Flip Stanford Commit On NSD
Michigan doesn't usually have many fireworks on National Signing Day, but might have some tomorrow.
After Meeting with Alabama, Grubb Stays Put as UW Offensive Coordinator
The Husky assistant coach earlier reportedly was pursued by Texas A&M.
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane signs with USC, ending weeks of uncertainty
USC finally signed 2023 wide receiver commit Ja’Kobi Lane, according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports.com. Ja’Kobi has been committed to the Trojans since August but chose not to put pen to paper on the early signing day in December. With the second national signing day arriving, Lane was expected to sign Wednesday at his high school in Arizon, Red Mountain.
USC really needs Reese Dixon-Waters to step up in February
The USC Trojans are undeniably getting better. Their recent wins over Arizona State and UCLA represented a dramatic improvement from their previous standard of play this season. Boogie Ellis has raised his game when it really mattered. Kobe Johnson continues to do the gruntwork for this team, an essential piece to the larger puzzle for a team whose NCAA Tournament odds have soared over the past week. Vince Iwuchukwu’s 14 to 17 minutes per game are valuable minutes. Opponents don’t hammer USC on the glass nearly as much when Iwuchukwu is on the floor with his size and athleticism.
Folsom four-star tight end Walker Lyons commits to USC
It’s National Signing Day and several highly-ranked recruits in the class of 2023 are expected to make their decisions today. The first big domino to drop is Folsom (Calif.) four-star tight end Walker Lyons. He has committed to USC, announcing the news himself on Twitter. Lyons (6-foot-4, 230 pounds)...
Oregon's 2022 defensive starters: Who's leaving, who's returning?
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft has passed and so has the window for players to enter the transfer portal. With dozens of former Ducks set to play professionally or elsewhere collegiately next season, how have last year’s starting lineups been impacted?. Today, we...
