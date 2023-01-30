Read full article on original website
US Downs Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast and Moves to Recover Debris
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon...
Cubans Respond With Zeal to New US Migration Policy
In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied...
China's Real Estate Crisis Isn't Over Yet, IMF Says
"Authorities' recent policy measures are welcome, but in our view additional action will be needed in order to end the real estate crisis," Thomas Helbling, deputy director in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department, said in a briefing. The IMF analysis was part of the organization's latest report on China, following...
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Dies at 79
Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, an official said Sunday. He was 79. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of...
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
