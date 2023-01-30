ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubans Respond With Zeal to New US Migration Policy

In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied...
China's Real Estate Crisis Isn't Over Yet, IMF Says

"Authorities' recent policy measures are welcome, but in our view additional action will be needed in order to end the real estate crisis," Thomas Helbling, deputy director in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department, said in a briefing. The IMF analysis was part of the organization's latest report on China, following...
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Dies at 79

Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, an official said Sunday. He was 79. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of...
