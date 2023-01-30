Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso Community Schools begin special education restructuring
Restructuring of special education is moving forward at Valparaiso Community Schools. The school board Thursday officially hired 34 special ed teachers who already work in the district's schools but are technically employed by the Porter County Education Services cooperative. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall said it's not just a change in...
valpotorch.com
Passing periods shifting to 15 minutes starting in fall 2023
The race between classes has come to an end with passing periods between scheduled classes officially set to change in the fall 2023 semester. Currently sitting at 10 minutes, the time frame will be lengthened to 15 minutes for students to complete their journey across campus. Although present student concerns were a large factor, the University considered other components in its discussions when reaching a final decision.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
oakpark.com
This is racially insensitive
I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
Chicago mom fought Lurie Children’s Hospital for three years to get overbilling for newborn reversed
Brenna Kearney was seven months pregnant in December 2019 when she experienced what she thought were bad flu symptoms. Her husband, Casey Trumble, drove her from their Chicago home to her OB-GYN’s office at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital downtown. With suddenly elevated blood pressure and protein in her urine, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a potentially fatal but treatable pregnancy complication. Doctors admitted her to the hospital, saying she could expect to stay up to six weeks and have an induced delivery.
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
regionnewssource.org
HAMMOND CENTRAL GOES ON LOCKDOWN AFTER UNAUTHORIZED STUDENT BRINGS GUN INTO BUILDING
At approximately 12 PM Tuesday, an unauthorized student trespassed into Hammond Central High School when another student opened a side door, according to The School City of Hammond. A teacher recognized that the student came through an unauthorized door and immediately called the main office to report the situation. The...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officials want residents to prepare for emergencies with Smart911
The Porter County E911 center wants residents to more fully take advantage of its emergency communications technology. E911 Director Debby Gunn told the county commissioners last week that the agreement with Rave Mobile Safety includes a number of tools. By creating a profile at Smart911.com, residents can share information about...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
studyfinds.org
Cancer-killing vaccine under development at Northwestern University hinges on revolutionary technique
EVANSTON, Ill. — A revolutionary cancer-killing vaccine is in development that could drastically change the way the world fights the disease. Scientists at Northwestern University say it’s more potent and utilizes a brand new design principle which makes it more effective than current vaccines. By changing the vaccine’s...
valpotorch.com
Valpo bowling earns fourth place finish in Peacock Classic
The Valpo bowling team had a record-setting weekend and perfect 4-0 score during the three-day long Peacock Classic in Waterloo, Iowa on Jan. 21. The team ultimately landed themselves a fourth place finish over the weekend. On day two, the group trumped the previous highest pinfall in a traditional team...
Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever
Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
Chicago-Area Oil Refineries Among Worst Water Polluters in US, Environmental Group Finds
Oil refineries are discharging toxic pollutants into our waterways and the Great Lakes with little oversight from regulators. Three of the very worst polluters are refineries right here in the Chicago area — BP’s Whiting Refinery in Indiana, Exxon Mobil’s Joliet refinery, and Citgo’s refinery in Lemont.
