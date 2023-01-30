ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso Community Schools begin special education restructuring

Restructuring of special education is moving forward at Valparaiso Community Schools. The school board Thursday officially hired 34 special ed teachers who already work in the district's schools but are technically employed by the Porter County Education Services cooperative. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall said it's not just a change in...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpotorch.com

Passing periods shifting to 15 minutes starting in fall 2023

The race between classes has come to an end with passing periods between scheduled classes officially set to change in the fall 2023 semester. Currently sitting at 10 minutes, the time frame will be lengthened to 15 minutes for students to complete their journey across campus. Although present student concerns were a large factor, the University considered other components in its discussions when reaching a final decision.
VALPARAISO, IN
99.5 WKDQ

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
oakpark.com

This is racially insensitive

I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
OAK PARK, IL
WBEZ

Chicago mom fought Lurie Children’s Hospital for three years to get overbilling for newborn reversed

Brenna Kearney was seven months pregnant in December 2019 when she experienced what she thought were bad flu symptoms. Her husband, Casey Trumble, drove her from their Chicago home to her OB-GYN’s office at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital downtown. With suddenly elevated blood pressure and protein in her urine, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a potentially fatal but treatable pregnancy complication. Doctors admitted her to the hospital, saying she could expect to stay up to six weeks and have an induced delivery.
CHICAGO, IL
police1.com

Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
OAK PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana

Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
valpotorch.com

Valpo bowling earns fourth place finish in Peacock Classic

The Valpo bowling team had a record-setting weekend and perfect 4-0 score during the three-day long Peacock Classic in Waterloo, Iowa on Jan. 21. The team ultimately landed themselves a fourth place finish over the weekend. On day two, the group trumped the previous highest pinfall in a traditional team...
WATERLOO, IA
The Crusader Newspaper

Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever

Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
CHICAGO, IL

