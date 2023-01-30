ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

Ducks add Pleasant on National Signing Day

EUGENE, Ore. — It was another National Signing Day, and while teams in the Willamette Valley didn't make a big splash the way they did back in December of 2022, Dan Lanning and the University of Oregon football didn’t waste an opportunity to add to their team. The...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon Women face tough road ahead

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball team is looking to bounce back after yet another tough loss on the road to a ranked team. The Ducks are 1 - 5 against teams in the top 25 this year, and it doesn't get any easier from here. Oregon is currently...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day

Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's late signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Ducks' new golf facility begins construction in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.
CRESWELL, OR
kpic

Altman believes team is too inconsistent

For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Former Sheldon hoops star in leading role at Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
ASHLAND, OR
kpic

Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay

After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Decision Day has arrived for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Decision Day has arrived for the nation's top uncommitted prospect. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is down to South Carolina, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and Michigan, and he is making the destination of his commitment known during a 1 p.m. ceremony at Archbishop Carroll. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound elite sprinter,...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore

More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kpic

Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
EUGENE, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off

Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
SWEET HOME, OR

