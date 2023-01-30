Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kpic
Ducks add Pleasant on National Signing Day
EUGENE, Ore. — It was another National Signing Day, and while teams in the Willamette Valley didn't make a big splash the way they did back in December of 2022, Dan Lanning and the University of Oregon football didn’t waste an opportunity to add to their team. The...
kpic
Oregon Women face tough road ahead
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball team is looking to bounce back after yet another tough loss on the road to a ranked team. The Ducks are 1 - 5 against teams in the top 25 this year, and it doesn't get any easier from here. Oregon is currently...
Breaking: Top-100 Recruit Rodrick Pleasant Announces College Decision
Four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant is headed to Oregon, he announced on Wednesday. The 247Sports Composite ranks Pleasant as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation for the Class of 2023. He also ranks 91st overall and seventh from the state of California. Pleasant is also the No. 2 track recruit in ...
Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day
Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's late signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
kpic
Hoffman Comes Home: Bushnell leading scorer takes long and winding road back to Eugene
Today, college athletes have more freedom than ever when it comes to transferring schools in search of the right fit. And it took one Bushnell men's basketball player multiple stops to find his true home. When Bushnell faced Oregon State in November, the Beacons fell short 83-66. But it was...
kezi.com
Oregon Ducks' new golf facility begins construction in Creswell
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.
kpic
Altman believes team is too inconsistent
For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
kpic
Former Sheldon hoops star in leading role at Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
Oregon's 2022 defensive starters: Who's leaving, who's returning?
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft has passed and so has the window for players to enter the transfer portal. With dozens of former Ducks set to play professionally or elsewhere collegiately next season, how have last year’s starting lineups been impacted?. Today, we...
kpic
Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay
After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
kpic
Oregon State Men's Basketball team focused more on the process
The Beavers 9-13 record may not inspire a ton of confidence, but the team is being patient and sticking to the process of bringing this young team along. OSU has won 2 of their last 3 games and they feel like they're starting to peak at the right time. They...
Decision Day has arrived for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Decision Day has arrived for the nation's top uncommitted prospect. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is down to South Carolina, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and Michigan, and he is making the destination of his commitment known during a 1 p.m. ceremony at Archbishop Carroll. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound elite sprinter,...
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback, sets decision details; Oregon, UCLA, USC among finalists
The December early signing period has replaced the traditional signing period as the go-to time for top prospects to ink their binding National Letters of Intent. This year, 145 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed in December, leaving just five major targets left on the board nationally. ...
kpic
Vanslooten named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for the fourth time this season
For the 4th time this year, Oregon forward Grace Vanslooten is being awarded the Pac-12 ‘Freshman of the Week.’. The honor comes after Vanslooten had her 5th 20 point game of the season last Friday on the road against Cal; finishing with a game high of 20 points to go along with 9 rebounds.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore
More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
kpic
Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off
Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
