CRESWELL, Ore. -- Construction has started for the new Oregon Ducks’ golf facility at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The facility is nicknamed “The Jake” after former Duck golfers Peter and Jan Jacobsen. The Ducks’ men’s and women’s golf teams have both practiced at Emerald Valley for a number of years, but now they will have an indoor facility to practice in when the weather isn’t good for golf. Laine Wortman, the general manager of the golf club, says he hopes the facility will be done in time for next fall’s golf season, which will be in early September.

CRESWELL, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO