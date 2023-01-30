Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-The worst of the rain to hit New Zealand's Auckland may have passed
WELLINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The worst of the forecast rain moved away from New Zealand's flood-ravaged biggest city on Wednesday after inflicting what the finance minister described as probably the "biggest non-earthquake event" in the country's history. Four people were killed in flash floods and landslides that hit Auckland...
Agriculture Online
New Zealand announces NZ$700,000 in additional flood support as cleanup begins
WELLINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand's government on Thursday announced NZ$700,000 ($450,000) in additional funding to help rebuild flood-ravaged Auckland and other areas in the upper north island as residents of the country's second-largest city start cleaning up. Auckland and much of New Zealand’s upper North Island have been...
