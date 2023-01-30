Read full article on original website
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Turn off the music’: Controversy ensues over Celtic Chant
At the last home game of the season, on Nov. 19, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish routed the Boston College Eagles during a 44-0 game, with offensive moments set to the band playing “Celtic Chant.” The piece was composed in the summer of 1998, and is accompanied by arm-pumping routine led by the cheerleaders. The music is also accompanied by less-sanctioned profane chants of “f*** you Zahm” ringing out through the student section.
valpotorch.com
Track team runs away with several PRs at Blue Demon Alumni Classic
The men’s and women’s track and field programs hit the ground running at their first meet of the semester at the Blue Demon Alumni Classic at DePaul University’s Gately Park on Jan. 20. Although no team score was recorded at the meet, both programs walked away feeling...
valpo.life
City of Valparaiso updates Warming Centers
The City of Valparaiso has coordinated with local organizations to announce Warming Centers available when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing. The following organizations are serving as warming centers:. Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185. 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive. Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am...
valpo.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
nwi.life
Crown Point Announces Series of Themed Skate Nights
The City of Crown Point is ending its 2022-2023 skating season in style. Throughout the month of February, the City will host themed skate nights at Bulldog Park. The fun kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4, when Crown Point will go back to the 1980s for ‘80s Night. Skaters...
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City offering Gentle C-Sections for enhanced birthing experience
Families welcoming a new baby via cesarean section are now able to have a birthing experience that more closely mirrors traditional vaginal births thanks to a new practice being offered at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “During a cesarean section, once the baby is delivered, we hand over the baby first...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Cassy): “Do you recommend taking vitamin D supplements to help with seasonal depression?”. DR. BOB: Vitamin D is...
eaglesanantonio.com
John Mellencamp tour to include fiddler Lisa Germano for the first time in 29 years
John Mellencamp is set to kick off his Live and In Person tour this weekend, and one member of his band will certainly look familiar to longtime fans. The "Small Town" singer announced on Instagram that singer/multiple-instrumentalist Lisa Germano is joining him on tour for the first time in 29 years.
The Perfect Small Town for a Weekend Getaway in Michigan
What is that you look for when it comes to romance? Does being romantic include road trips? Does a nice dinner sound romantic? How about walks on the beach during sunset? These all sound like fun ideas and if you need a jump start to your romance, consider visiting St. Joseph, Michigan.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
investorsobserver.com
Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois
This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
WNDU
South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Announces Crown Point Location Opening Soon
The 1,500 square foot space is a carryout and delivery only location and does not include a dining room
WNDU
LaPorte Co. launches Crisis Intervention Team
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol, better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Just last week, the county’s Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.) became certified through a 40-hour course. LaPorte County’s C.I.T....
