Valparaiso, IN

Valpo bowling earns fourth place finish in Peacock Classic

The Valpo bowling team had a record-setting weekend and perfect 4-0 score during the three-day long Peacock Classic in Waterloo, Iowa on Jan. 21. The team ultimately landed themselves a fourth place finish over the weekend. On day two, the group trumped the previous highest pinfall in a traditional team...
WATERLOO, IA
Men's basketball finds its footing, earns three straight wins

Valpo men’s basketball found themselves on a Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) winning streak after they took down the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) 77-66 on Jan. 17. The game was close from the get-go. Ultimately, Valpo was able to pull away thanks to clutch shots late in the second half.
VALPARAISO, IN

