GRAINS-Wheat futures firm; technical resistance weighs
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as traders eye winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season, though futures struggled against technical resistance. Soybeans futures ended up, though prices were pressured by a correction in the soymeal charts,...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat edge lower on technical selling
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Wednesday on technical selling, even as dry weather in top producer Argentina stoked supply worries and hopes grew that demand would pick up in top buyer China after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. The most-active soybean contract on...
GRAINS-U.S. soy sags as Brazil's harvest looms; Fed announcement awaited
CHICAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday as traders focused on the expanding harvest of a likely record-large soy crop in Brazil and awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day, analysts said. Wheat futures sagged on profit-taking a...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle firms on strong cash trade; inventory report expected
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strengthening cash trade and in anticipation of the U.S. Agriculture Department's biannual cattle inventory report, due out on Tuesday. "Historically, the cattle inventory report wouldn't be that big of a market mover. But it is a...
GRAINS-U.S. futures little changed as investors focus on central bank meetings
Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were little changed in early Asian trading on Tuesday as caution prevailed across markets ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures ease after contract highs; hogs retreat
CHICAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits, one day after the benchmark April contract set a life-of-contract high and the U.S. Agriculture Department reported a 3% year-on-year drop in the size of the U.S. cattle herd.
Argentina soy sales tick up to 81%, slightly lag previous harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.8% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, slightly below the 83% sold from the previous season at the same time, agricultural ministry data showed on Tuesday. Soybeans are Argentina's top cash crop, with...
Argentina's grain export revenue plunges in January, chamber says
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's revenue from exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives plummeted 61% in January from a year ago, exporters and crushers chamber CIARA-CEC said on Wednesday, in a setback as the country tries to refill foreign currency reserves. Exports totaled $928.37 million in the...
U.S. wheat rises on weather concerns, despite technical trading pressure
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as investors and end-users eyed winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season - but traders said futures prices struggled against technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 8-3/4 cents to settle at $7.61-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $7.66-3/4, its highest level since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 5 cents to $8.78-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/2-cent at $9.22 a bushel. * Wheat found support as winter wheat crop conditions across the U.S. plains remained uncertain, improving slightly in Kansas, the top U.S. winter-wheat-producing state, during January but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * Brazil's wheat exports were seen reaching 784,235 tonnes in January, versus 803,813 tonnes forecast the previous week, according to ANEC. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely from the Black Sea region, in a tender, traders said. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender on Tuesday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
U.S. wheat futures firm on winterkill fears, Black Sea uncertainty
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures inched higher on Monday, finding four-week highs on concerns for winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains as a cold snap is expected this week, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.52-1/2 a bushel, after reaching $7.62-1/2, its highest since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/2 cents to $8.73-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat ended the session unchanged at $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * For the week ended Jan. 26, the USDA inspected 445,433 tonnes of wheat, in line with analyst predictions ranging from 275,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Ukraine's 2023 wheat crop could fall to 12 to 15 million tonnes, from 20.2 million tonnes in 2022, according to a senior analyst and producer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasperd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
USDA attache cuts Argentina 2022/23 soy crop forecast to 36 mln T
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Dry weather and high temperatures in the last months of 2022 have damaged the Marketing Year (MY) 2022/23 Argentine soybean crop, particularly affecting...
Argentina launches relief fund for farmers hit by historic drought
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch measures to help producers hit by a historic drought over its main agricultural region, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Tuesday, including a relief fund to tackle considerable losses to the country's grains harvests. The ministry will give producers access to...
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as economy caution weighs
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating below multi-week highs as investors turned cautious before closely watched economic data and central bank meetings this week. Drought faced by corn and soy crops in Argentina and...
REFILE-GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher on Argentine dry weather conditions
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday, as dry weather conditions in top producer Argentina continued posing supply concerns. Wheat edged down, losing for a second consecutive session, while corn was largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the...
Russian wheat prices down slightly amid greater supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were down slightly last week as supplies remained high, analysts said on Monday, although concerns about winter crops lingered amid colder weather. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $2 last week to $304 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Analysts flagged a downgrade in the 2023 crop forecast due to poorer weather conditions. Russian grain transport company Rusagrotrans lowered its wheat harvest estimates for 2023 by 1 million tonnes to 81.5 million tonnes, citing crop damage due to temperature fluctuations. "The formation of an ice crust pressed against the ground in a number of regions ... due to sharp temperature fluctuations increases the area of winter crops damage and reduces the yield of the remaining fields," Rusagrotrans analysts said. Exports remained high. The Sovecon agriculture consultancy saw Russian wheat exports in January of up to 3.8 million tonnes, compared with an average for the period of 2.7 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,425 rbls/t -25 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,800 rbls/t +525 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,500 rbls/t -500 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,600 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,130/t -$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $723.27/t +$11.58 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 69.90 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Paul Simao)
Indian wheat prices drop after Modi releases grain for flour millers
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in India, the world's biggest consumer of the grain after China, have dropped nearly 13% from record highs since the government offer last week of 3 million tonnes to bulk consumers such as flour millers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday...
USDA December soybean crush seen at 188.0 million bushels
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely slowed in December from the prior month to 5.639 million short tons, or 188.0 million bushels, according to the average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The December crush...
