ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya's growing capital?

By By EVELYNE MUSAMBI - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLppE_0kVoEsnC00

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Vultures scavenge for dead animals along a river turned sewer conduit in Kenya's capital Nairobi. Its waters turn from clear to black as it traverses informal settlements and industrial hubs.

The river and its tributaries cross Kibera, known as Africa’s largest slum with close to 200,000 residents, and other informal settlements. It skirts dozens of factories that manufacture textiles, liquor and building materials. Many have been accused by environmentalists of discharging raw sewage and other pollutants like oil, plastic and glass into the water.

Experts and locals alike fear the water is harming plants in nearby farms that feed residents. Some community-based organizations help clean up the river and the government is also hoping to ramp up efforts. But families in the rapidly growing downstream suburb of Athi River, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) away, say they can no longer rely on the water for basic needs.

25-year-old Anne Nduta uses the river’s dark waters to wash her babies’ clothes by hand.

“When it rains, the Athi River water is usually full of garbage, and when it clears a bit we use it to wash clothes," said the mother-of-two. "But as the dry season continues, the water becomes darker in color and we have to start buying expensive borehole water.”

A 20-liter (5-gallon) jerrican of borehole water sells for 20 shillings ($0.16), and Nduta would need four of them to wash her babies’ clothes every three days.

Her problems start upstream, where informal settlements have directed some of their sewer lines straight into the Nairobi River.

The new national government, installed after the August election , says it's on a mission to clean up the Nairobi River. Nairobi is one of Africa’s fastest growing cities and is struggling to balance the needs of creating jobs and protecting the environment from pollution.

The government has formed a commission whose mandate is to clean up and restore the river basin. No deadline has been announced yet, and no budget. The commission has yet to meet.

Ecologist Stephen Obiero said that sewage in the river used to irrigate farmland can cause “the possibility of contamination of the plant products with bacteria, viruses, protozoa ... if not properly handled by the end users.”

Morris Mutunga grows kale, spinach and amaranth on his five-acre farm in the Athi River area but has watched crops like French beans wither when irrigated with water from the river.

“I wish those polluting this river upstream in Nairobi could stop for the sake of food security in our country,” he said. The region is the source of many vegetables sold in Nairobi markets.

Upstream, some residents of informal settlements, like 36-year-old Violet Ahuga in Korogocho, cannot afford to pay to use modern toilets, so they defecate in bags and throw them in the river. The slum has more than 35,000 adults, according to the 2019 national census.

“My children are too young to go to the bushes alone, so I usually tell them to poop in a bag and I toss it into the river," said the mother-of-four. “I know what I’m doing is pollution, but there’s no other way because I cannot afford the 850-shilling ($6.85) monthly toilet fee.” Toilets in the settlement are privately run by individuals and organizations.

Most informal settlements, which house laborers and their families, are not connected to sewer lines and have open trenches where residents pour dirty water that flows into the river.

But Ahuga also relies on the river's water for her daily income. She uses it to wash plastic bags, which she sells to traders who make reusable baskets with them.

As she splashes the black water on the bags and scrubs them with her feet, she remembers fondly how as a child she used to swim here.

The National Environment Management Authority, which is responsible for managing the river's water quality standards and issuing discharge licenses, has been accused by some Kenyan parliament members of laxity that has let industries get away with polluting the river.

Industries along the river include paint manufacturers, dairy factories, solar or lead acid batteries producers among others. Some industries have in the past been closed down for discharging raw sewage into the river.

Heavy metals like lead, barium, iron, aluminum, zinc and copper among others have been found in high levels at different sampling points along the river by various research organizations, including the University of Nairobi’s public health and toxicology department.

Alex Okaru, a public health expert at the University of Nairobi, said high levels of heavy metals in the water, particularly lead and barium, could cause health effects such as liver and kidney damage if consumed.

“It is important to take necessary steps to minimize the release of these two metals into the environment,” Okaru said.

In a parliament committee hearing in 2021, NEMA was accused of not taking action against a distillery that residents said was releasing waste in the Athi River area.

In an interview with The Associated Press, NEMA boss David Ongare acknowledged that few entities are being prosecuted these days but said that's because the government has been changing its approach to encourage collaboration instead of being combative, which could lead to resistance.

He said that since the changes were introduced, businesses are coming forward asking for assistance to comply with the body's directives.

“The cost of non-compliance is becoming very costly because if your enterprise is shut down, by the time you come back to production, you’ve lost customers and your market share,” Ongare said.

He asserted that the environmental body has been constantly monitoring companies with past non-compliance issues and said if any are playing games it would soon catch up with them and action would be taken.

The environmental body also said it acts on all incidents of pollution that are reported by whistleblowers through its various platforms.

Locals and community organizations say another approach to cleaning up the river would be providing modern toilets at little or no cost. The NEMA boss said he hopes the national government’s program to build affordable housing will reduce the number of people living in areas without good sanitation.

In Kibera, a community-based organization called Mazingira Yetu, or Swahili for Our Environment, is trying to address the problem by building 19 modern toilet blocks in collaboration with a government agency, Athi Water.

The organization’s co-founder, Sam Dindi, said they also wanted to prevent plastic and other waste from being dumped in the river.

“The waste is collected and sorted into plastic waste, which is sold to recyclers or upcycled into baskets, and organic waste which is transformed into compost manure," Dindi said.

The manure is sold to people who have gardens, and some is used to grow tree seedlings that the organization sells. Money generated from Mazingiza Yetu projects is distributed to the youth who work with the organization.

“The idea of introducing a circular economy has worked here," he said, referring to the group's small-scale but successful reuse of waste products. "It just needs to be replicated.”

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Brazil authorities probe Amazon ties to capital attacks

SAO PAULO (AP) — On the edge of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, the Rovaris family is a symbol of a pioneering success story. The family arrived in the state of Mato Grosso in the 1970s as part of a wave of agricultural expansion promoted by the country’s then-military dictatorship. In a short span, the Rovaris clan accumulated vast wealth as agronomists figured out how to successfully grow soy in the hostile tropical climate. ...
Leader Telegram

Race to vaccinate rare wild monkeys gives hope for survival

SILVA JARDIM, Brazil (AP) — In a small lab nestled in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, researchers with gloved hands and masked faces cradle four tiny golden monkeys so a veterinarian can delicately slide a needle under the thin skin of each sedated animal’s belly. The next morning, biologist Andréia Martins brings them to the precise spot where they were caught. She opens the wire cages and the monkeys dart out, hopping to a tree or the ground, ascending the canopy and regrouping as a family. They...
Leader Telegram

Pope rallies Congo's youth, and gets a thunderous response

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis urged Congo’s young people to work for a peaceful and honest future on Thursday, getting a raucous response from a generation that has been particularly hard-hit by the country’s chronic poverty, corruption and conflict. Deafening cheers and chants greeted Francis on his last full day in Congo as he joined tens of thousands of young people at the Martyrs’ Stadium in the capital, Kinshasa. The Vatican said more than 65,000 people attended. ...
Leader Telegram

How to make a mummy: Ancient Egyptian workshop has new clues

NEW YORK (AP) — For thousands of years, ancient Egyptians mummified their dead in the search for eternal life. Now, researchers have used chemistry and an unusual collection of jars to figure out how they did it. Their study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, is based on a rare archaeological find: An embalming workshop with a trove of pottery around 2,500 years old. Many jars from the site were still inscribed with instructions like “to wash” or “to put on his head.” ...
Leader Telegram

US, Philippines agree to larger American military presence

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America's military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. The agreement was reached as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the country for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Ireland celebrates 'matron saint' with prayers, new holiday

KILDARE, Ireland (AP) — St. Patrick has long received the attention and the big parades, but another patron saint of Ireland is making a 21st century comeback. St. Brigid of Kildare, a younger contemporary of St. Patrick, is quietly and steadily gaining a following, in Ireland and abroad. Devotees see Brigid, and the ancient Irish goddess whose name and attributes she shares, as emblematic of feminine spirituality and empowerment. For...
COLORADO STATE
Leader Telegram

Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

CAIRO (AP) — A tanker transporting liquefied natural gas broke down in the Suez Canal on Wednesday but traffic in the global waterway was unaffected, a canal spokesperson said. The Bahamas-flagged Grace Emilia suffered a malfunction of its rudder and tugboats pulled it to the side of the canal to allow other vessels to pass, said Geroge Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt's Suez Canal Authority. He told The Associated Press that the north-bound tanker stopped working in the southern part of the canal, where a two-lane waterway enables ships to transit. Safwat said 68 vessels transited the canal on Wednesday. He said the canal tugs were towing the Grace Emilia to Little Bitter Lake to repair the malfunction.
Leader Telegram

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

Swathes of office staff were forced to work from home Wednesday as widespread industrial action closed schools and crippled Britain’s rail network, while hundreds of members of the armed forces were drafted in to cover for strikes at the border. As many as 475,000 union members are on strike, demanding pay rises that do more to combat the cost-of-living crisis. Many were given salary increases of less than 5% last year, even as inflation climbed above 10%. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy