Read full article on original website
Related
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
wbkb11.com
Northeast Michigan’s Lack of Juvenile Placement
There is a shortage of juvenile beds in the northeast Michigan area, a problem that has plagued the area for a couple of years. Juvenile beds are the place where juvenile youth are held, and in the last three years, the number of available space has dropped by 75%. “We’ve...
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
Girl, 6, found dead after house fire in Northern Michigan
ALBERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 6-year-old girl was found dead after a fire engulfed her family’s home over the weekend, authorities said. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at a home near the fire station on Sailing Avenue in Albert Township, Montmorency County, 9&10 News reports. A 13-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were home at the time of the fire; the teen escaped but the child did not. Firefighters found her inside the home, and she was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Detroit News
Dispute over $12.5M grant in northern Michigan leads to 4 resignations, removal of director
A dispute over a $12.5 million state grant and the community center it would fund reached a peak last week when four board members of the Alcona County Commission on Aging board resigned, the remaining ones put the executive director on unpaid leave and then tried to have him removed by police when he showed up at a public meeting two days later.
UpNorthLive.com
School collecting donations for family after daughter dies in fire
JOHANNESBURG, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students and staff at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools are accepting donations to support a family in mourning. The Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 29. The schools will have a "hat and/or PJ Day" in...
9&10 News
Montmorency County Community Reeling From Death of 6-Year-Old Killed in a House Fire
Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools found out early Monday about a first grader in their school district who died in a house fire at her family’s home, and after that they were ready to support students and staff as they dealt with this tragic loss. Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township...
UpNorthLive.com
Alpena woman charged with meth possession
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Alpena has been arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Janie Stanton, 34, was arraigned Monday in the 88th District Court on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance - analogues.
wbkb11.com
Hillman Takes Down Posen in NSL Battle
HILLMAN, MI- The two best teams in the North Star League little dipper division treated a capacity crowd at Hillman High School to one of the games of the year. Coming into the night the Tigers were unbeaten in division play, the Vikings had just one loss, a 64-49 at the hands of the Tigers. Posen came out of the gate hoping to flip the scripts as Cole Krajniak scored the first 7 Viking points of the game. The senior pushed Posen to a lead that got as high as nine in the half. Posen led 24-16 at the break. Junior guard Trenton Taratuta had 12 of the Hillman 16.
wbkb11.com
Hillman Girls Roll to Victory Over Posen
POSEN, MI- You had everything you needed for a great high school basketball game. You had the divisions two top teams, you had the divisions two best players and you had a packed gym anticipating a battle. Then the Hillman Tigers got rolling. They got rolling and they never stopped,...
Comments / 0