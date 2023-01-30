ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

Northeast Michigan’s Lack of Juvenile Placement

There is a shortage of juvenile beds in the northeast Michigan area, a problem that has plagued the area for a couple of years. Juvenile beds are the place where juvenile youth are held, and in the last three years, the number of available space has dropped by 75%. “We’ve...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Girl, 6, found dead after house fire in Northern Michigan

ALBERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 6-year-old girl was found dead after a fire engulfed her family’s home over the weekend, authorities said. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at a home near the fire station on Sailing Avenue in Albert Township, Montmorency County, 9&10 News reports. A 13-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were home at the time of the fire; the teen escaped but the child did not. Firefighters found her inside the home, and she was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

School collecting donations for family after daughter dies in fire

JOHANNESBURG, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students and staff at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools are accepting donations to support a family in mourning. The Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 29. The schools will have a "hat and/or PJ Day" in...
JOHANNESBURG, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Alpena woman charged with meth possession

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Alpena has been arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Janie Stanton, 34, was arraigned Monday in the 88th District Court on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance - analogues.
ALPENA, MI
wbkb11.com

Hillman Takes Down Posen in NSL Battle

HILLMAN, MI- The two best teams in the North Star League little dipper division treated a capacity crowd at Hillman High School to one of the games of the year. Coming into the night the Tigers were unbeaten in division play, the Vikings had just one loss, a 64-49 at the hands of the Tigers. Posen came out of the gate hoping to flip the scripts as Cole Krajniak scored the first 7 Viking points of the game. The senior pushed Posen to a lead that got as high as nine in the half. Posen led 24-16 at the break. Junior guard Trenton Taratuta had 12 of the Hillman 16.
POSEN, MI
wbkb11.com

Hillman Girls Roll to Victory Over Posen

POSEN, MI- You had everything you needed for a great high school basketball game. You had the divisions two top teams, you had the divisions two best players and you had a packed gym anticipating a battle. Then the Hillman Tigers got rolling. They got rolling and they never stopped,...
HILLMAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy