The Daily

“It's all of our responsibility to create an environment in which people can thrive”

Fall 2022 was notable for several violent events in the U-District. Because of this, conversations and initiatives regarding safety were a priority for students, families, and administration, alike, with the then-newly founded Division of Campus Community Safety (DCCS), led in interim by Sally Clark, at the center of many of these conversations. A month into 2023, where does the Division of Campus Community Safety find itself, and what is its agenda for the new year?
The Daily

Ron Davis announces run for Seattle City Council District 4 seat

U-District Seattle City Council member Alex Pedersen announced earlier this month that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024. Matthew Mitnick and Kenneth Wilson have already announced their intent to run. As of Jan. 31, now that Ron Davis has announced his candidacy, there will be three contenders for the seat.
