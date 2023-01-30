Fall 2022 was notable for several violent events in the U-District. Because of this, conversations and initiatives regarding safety were a priority for students, families, and administration, alike, with the then-newly founded Division of Campus Community Safety (DCCS), led in interim by Sally Clark, at the center of many of these conversations. A month into 2023, where does the Division of Campus Community Safety find itself, and what is its agenda for the new year?

