Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) Are Losing Favor With Investors As They Turn To Snowfall Protocol (SNW) For 1000x Potential Gains!

NEWSBTC
Spike in Transactions causes Polygon (MATIC) price to Surge, Ethereum (ETH) loses 2.94%, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells more than 90% of their phase 3 supply
So far, 2023 has been spectacular for cryptocurrencies. The total crypto market cap is up, and blockchain networks have seen more active participation in the past few days. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up by more than 3700%, making it the top-performing cryptocurrency. Polygon’s (MATIC) price also rose 52% this year....
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) reaches all-time high, Coinbase fined 3.3 million euros by Dutch central bank and could Snowfall Protocol (SNW) launch earlier than the official date as investors pile in to buy up remaining supplies
Crypto investment is recovering powerfully as the focus returns to innovative projects with long-term potential and ingenious utilities. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the top-performing assets gaining investors’ interest ahead of launch. Demand is growing heavily as new whales pile into Snowfall Protocol (SNW) tokens. Layer-two solutions like...
NEWSBTC
What Is the Latest in Crypto? Terra Classic Community Approves Crucial Proposal to Resume Terra CLasic (LUNC) Burns, Fetch.Ai (FET) Ranks Among the Top AI Altcoins for Investors In 2023, Snowfall DEX Attracts More Investors to Snowfall Protocol (SNW) with A Week to Official Launch
The snowfall Protocol (SNW) DEX, the first dApp to allow fungible and non-fungible asset transfers across over 200 widely used EVM and non-EVM compatible chains, is now live! Snowfall’s team made Snowfall DEX available to investors last week for testing before releasing full functionality when the protocol goes live on February 3.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Whales Move Large Amounts, Bearish For DOGE?
Data shows Dogecoin whales have made some large moves over the past day. What does this mean for the meme coin’s price?. Dogecoin Whales Have Made Multiple Large Transactions Today. A few transactions involving a huge amount of DOGE have been spotted on the blockchain in the past day....
NEWSBTC
Coinbase to list Threshold (T) on its platform, AirGap Enables Private Transactions On Tezos (XTZ) Through Sapling, Over 300 million Snowfall Protocol (SNW) tokens sold so far
The crypto world is ever-evolving, with more and more options opening up for users to gain access to the decentralized future. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the latest developments regarding Coinbase’s listing of Threshold (T), and AirGap enabling private transactions on Tezos (XTZ). We will also review Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price movement in the market so far. Moreover, we’ll explore why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) stands head and shoulders above the other two in terms of both usability and security.
NEWSBTC
Best Penny Cryptos To Buy Now To See 10x Gains in 2023
Investors that get involved with top-class crypto projects early are sure to make a good profit. Some of the best cryptos around started at a fraction of a cent, so here are the 8 best penny cryptos to buy now for massive future gains:. Metacade (MCADE) Hedera (HBAR) Tron (TRX)
NEWSBTC
German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services
DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
NEWSBTC
Get In Early – These 6 Crypto ICOs Are Ready to Boom in 2023
The crypto bear market of 2022 wiped enormous amounts from the values of cryptocurrencies across the board, from Bitcoin to the newest projects. With challenging conditions set to continue into early 2023, investors are turning their attention to crypto ICOs to find potential for significant returns. An ICO (initial coin...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Set to Revolutionize Investing: Cardano (ADA) Djed Stablecoin Scores New Listing and IBF Net Launches Netverse on Algorand (ALGO) Blockchain
The blockchain realm is a constantly shifting landscape, with novel ventures and protocols blossoming every day. In this article, we delve deeper into three fresh blockchain advancements: the debut of Cardano’s (ADA) Djed stablecoin, the unveiling of IBF Net’s Netverse on the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain, and the imminent launch of Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
NEWSBTC
MATIC May Take The Crypto Market By Surprise, Here’s Why
MATIC made a 180-degree turn at the beginning of the year, following Bitcoin’s lead. The token, used to govern and secure the Polygon Network, had consolidated since mid-July, with some erratic price action recorded in November. At the time of writing, Polygon’s token has maintained its momentum since January...
NEWSBTC
Stablecoin Supply Approaches Death Cross, Bad News For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows the stablecoin supply long-term and short-term moving averages are close to a death cross. Here’s what it means for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Circulating Supply Moving Averages Close In On Death Cross. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, if the stablecoin supply doesn’t increase,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Ready To Break Trough $24K, Vital Signs Provide Clues
Bitcoin (BTC) has slowed recently, with price action relying on previously recovered support areas to continue its uptrend and outstanding performance since the beginning of the year. Lately, there have been more expectations of BTC breaking into new levels and reaching yearly highs. Despite the slowdown in Bitcoin’s price action,...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) Price Moves Closer To Crucial Support, What’s Next?
The Polkadot (DOT) price started to note a fall on its daily chart after Bitcoin could not stay above the $24,000 price. Other significant altcoins followed suit with Bitcoin’s descent on its chart. Over the last 24 hours, DOT lost 3% of its market value. In the last week, the altcoin lost close to 6%.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Monthly Signals Stack Suggesting Bulls Are Ready To Stampede
Bitcoin price closed the January monthly candle with the largest climb since the 2021 bull market ended. Considering the macro conditions and risk of recession, the market remains skeptical of further upside. However, the monthly candle structure also closed with three extremely bullish Japanese candlestick patterns, which could suggest that...
NEWSBTC
CoinEx Makes Crypto Trading Easier via Fiat-to-Crypto Services
For most users, buying crypto with fiat is the very first item on their to-do list upon joining the space. Still, buying crypto can be challenging for many beginners, and plenty of ordinary users are kept out of the crypto world by the complicated screening and deposit procedures of crypto exchanges.
NEWSBTC
Social Token Platform ‘Rally’ Shuts Down Sidechain, Native Token RLY Plunges 10%
Social token platform ‘Rally’ announced on January 31 the shutdown of its sidechain blockchain network, meaning that users would not be able to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its sidechain. Rally communicated the shocking message to its users via email that said the Rally sidechain would start winding...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Gearing To Bounce Back Against Bitcoin – Does Doge Have The Energy?
A popular crypto trader, Bluntz, forecasted a significant price rally for Dogecoin against Bitcoin today. Bluntz tweeted to his followers that the DOGE/BTC trading pair is “gearing for a revenge pump for probably 100% or more.”. Based on his chart analysis, Bluntz identified that Doge had formed a bullish...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Ahead? Open Interest Registers Sharp Jump
On-chain data shows Bitcoin’s open interest has sharply gone up recently, a sign that the crypto’s price may be heading toward more volatility. Bitcoin Open Interest Has Made A Huge Jump Of 8.3% Over Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this increase...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price started another downside correction below $23,250. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides before the bulls appear near $22,200 or $22,000. Bitcoin started a downside correction and traded below the $23,500 zone. The price is trading below $23,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Time To Sell Bitcoin And Crypto? ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Tweets ‘Sell’
Just hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision today, legendary trader Michael Burry issued a warning for the financial market that could affect Bitcoin and crypto as well. The “Big Short” investor tweeted a single word today, “Sell.”. Burry is known for being one...
