Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs

Best Penny Cryptos To Buy Now To See 10x Gains in 2023
Investors that get involved with top-class crypto projects early are sure to make a good profit. Some of the best cryptos around started at a fraction of a cent, so here are the 8 best penny cryptos to buy now for massive future gains:. Metacade (MCADE) Hedera (HBAR) Tron (TRX)
Spike in Transactions causes Polygon (MATIC) price to Surge, Ethereum (ETH) loses 2.94%, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells more than 90% of their phase 3 supply
So far, 2023 has been spectacular for cryptocurrencies. The total crypto market cap is up, and blockchain networks have seen more active participation in the past few days. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up by more than 3700%, making it the top-performing cryptocurrency. Polygon’s (MATIC) price also rose 52% this year....
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Value Increases Before Launch Date, Threshold (T) Listed on Coinbase, Shows Bullish Sentiment
The cryptocurrency market is finally showing some signs of recovery from the harsh crypto winter of 2022. Crypto projects that were launched last year and were off to a slow start, have begun to show stability even in bursts of market volatility. Snowfall protocol (SNW) and Threshold (T) are two such crypto projects that have displayed a bullish sentiment, capturing the attention of market analysts globally.
Dogecoin Gearing To Bounce Back Against Bitcoin – Does Doge Have The Energy?
A popular crypto trader, Bluntz, forecasted a significant price rally for Dogecoin against Bitcoin today. Bluntz tweeted to his followers that the DOGE/BTC trading pair is “gearing for a revenge pump for probably 100% or more.”. Based on his chart analysis, Bluntz identified that Doge had formed a bullish...
German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services
DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
Optimism (OP) reaches all-time high, Coinbase fined 3.3 million euros by Dutch central bank and could Snowfall Protocol (SNW) launch earlier than the official date as investors pile in to buy up remaining supplies
Crypto investment is recovering powerfully as the focus returns to innovative projects with long-term potential and ingenious utilities. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the top-performing assets gaining investors’ interest ahead of launch. Demand is growing heavily as new whales pile into Snowfall Protocol (SNW) tokens. Layer-two solutions like...
Get In Early – These 6 Crypto ICOs Are Ready to Boom in 2023
The crypto bear market of 2022 wiped enormous amounts from the values of cryptocurrencies across the board, from Bitcoin to the newest projects. With challenging conditions set to continue into early 2023, investors are turning their attention to crypto ICOs to find potential for significant returns. An ICO (initial coin...
Gold & Silver Standard And MRHB DeFi Announce Partnership To Offer Fully-Compliant Platform For Islamic Investors
Ainslie Bullion subsidiary Gold & Silver Standard has announced its partnership with MRHB.Network to provide a fully-compliant decentralised platform for Islamic investors and anyone seeking an ethical means to invest in precious metals. Gold & Silver Standard is part of the nearly 50-year-old Ainslie Bullion group. Through its collaboration with...
Time To Sell Bitcoin And Crypto? ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Tweets ‘Sell’
Just hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision today, legendary trader Michael Burry issued a warning for the financial market that could affect Bitcoin and crypto as well. The “Big Short” investor tweeted a single word today, “Sell.”. Burry is known for being one...
As Bitcoin Prepares for Bull Run, Could Projects Like Meta Masters Guild Shape the Crypto Market?
The crypto market looks like it is on the verge of experiencing a bull run that could lead the market strongly into the future. Bitcoin is close to its next support level and many other tokens are also breaking out of bad patterns. It’s looking increasingly like certain trends, and projects within those trends will do well as we head into a bullish market.
Red Pill Studio Announces Private Round for TrainCraft Game
Press Release: Following the positive reception of the in-development Metaverse game Chimeras, RedPill Studio has announced a private funding round for an up-and-coming game TrainCraft. A total of $2,490,000 is sought in this initial round. 31st January, 2023, Mahe, Seychelles – Experienced blockchain development studio RedPill has been hard at...
Ethereum Reaches Critical Inflection Point Against Bitcoin: What Happens Next?
Ethereum and Bitcoin represent the number two and one cryptocurrencies by market cap, respectively. The two top coins tend to move in tandem, with Ether gaining the slight edge performance-wise when the crypto market turns bullish. That hasn’t recently been the case, causing the ETHBTC trading pair to reach a...
CoinEx Makes Crypto Trading Easier via Fiat-to-Crypto Services
For most users, buying crypto with fiat is the very first item on their to-do list upon joining the space. Still, buying crypto can be challenging for many beginners, and plenty of ordinary users are kept out of the crypto world by the complicated screening and deposit procedures of crypto exchanges.
Bitcoin Ready To Break Trough $24K, Vital Signs Provide Clues
Bitcoin (BTC) has slowed recently, with price action relying on previously recovered support areas to continue its uptrend and outstanding performance since the beginning of the year. Lately, there have been more expectations of BTC breaking into new levels and reaching yearly highs. Despite the slowdown in Bitcoin’s price action,...
Big Eyes Coin Hits £20 million in Presale: Feline Friendly Crypto Dwarfs Competition
The devastation wrought by the ongoing dysfunction of the crypto industry is understandably causing many to consider crypto dead in the water. A gutted fish, lifeless, frozen eyed and rotting. The truth of the matter is that crypto is going through the kind of teething pains witnessed by comparable industries bemoaned and rejected at the time, that quickly signalled a change in the way human beings operate. The emergence of the stock market, the internet and hell even the humble beginnings of the industrial revolution walked a rocky and uncertain path when they started out.
Meta Masters Guild Raises More Than $2.1 Million in Presale – 4 Days Left Until 18% Price Increase
Meta Masters Guild is a new play-and-earn (P&E) cryptocurrency platform developing an ecosystem of exciting gaming projects. By leveraging its in-game currency, Meta Masters Guild will offer players rewards through its upcoming racing game, NFT project, and metaverse platform. Meta Masters Guild’s native token, MEMAG, has emerged as one of...
Why Ark Invest Believes Bitcoin Could Emerge As Multi-Trillion Dollar Market
Bitcoin has returned to a consolidation state as the macroeconomic dust settles in the coming days. The number one crypto by market capitalization rallied for most of January and is now entering a new month with market expectations of higher profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $23,000...
Gala Games Plans for Mobile Gaming, GALA To Be The Primary Token
Gala Games, a blockchain-based gaming platform that rewards users with in-game and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has released its plans for 2023. Per a report shared on January 29, the objective of the platform this year is to continue supporting the broader gaming ecosystem, move to mobile, and carve out market share while anchoring its strategy on four key pillars, touching on sharing updates, conquering mobile, protecting utility, and remaining visible.
Bitcoin Monthly Signals Stack Suggesting Bulls Are Ready To Stampede
Bitcoin price closed the January monthly candle with the largest climb since the 2021 bull market ended. Considering the macro conditions and risk of recession, the market remains skeptical of further upside. However, the monthly candle structure also closed with three extremely bullish Japanese candlestick patterns, which could suggest that...
Social Token Platform ‘Rally’ Shuts Down Sidechain, Native Token RLY Plunges 10%
Social token platform ‘Rally’ announced on January 31 the shutdown of its sidechain blockchain network, meaning that users would not be able to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its sidechain. Rally communicated the shocking message to its users via email that said the Rally sidechain would start winding...
