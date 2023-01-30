ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA
HeySoCal

Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Long Beach

Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Roberto Rodriguez as the victim of the crash. Rodriguez’s city of residence was not...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

CHP finds man’s body on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – A man’s body was found Tuesday on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills, and his death has been ruled a homicide. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard onramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

CHP seeks public’s help after driver found shot to death on 405 Fwy off-ramp in Westchester

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning. The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura

The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
VENTURA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
BEAUMONT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens

For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

