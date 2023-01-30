Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LA
At least one person was killed and three others were injured in deadly 3-car crash in pico-union neighborhood is Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. LAFD and LAPD responded to reports of a vehicle collision with injuries on Hoover St & West Olympic blvd around 1:50am.
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point
A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Long Beach
Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Roberto Rodriguez as the victim of the crash. Rodriguez’s city of residence was not...
CHP finds man’s body on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – A man’s body was found Tuesday on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills, and his death has been ruled a homicide. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard onramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
El Sereno triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized, authorities say
A shooting in El Sereno left one man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.
CHP seeks public’s help after driver found shot to death on 405 Fwy off-ramp in Westchester
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning. The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Commerce Casino barricade involving man with knife ends after two hours
A standoff at the Commerce Casino involving a man with a knife ended after about two hours with the man being transported to a hospital.
1 Injured, DUI Driver Arrested After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 14 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle traffic collision southbound 14 Freeway, south of Placerita Canyon Road on-ramp, that was reported Sunday night, Jan. 29, at 9:18 p.m. California Highway Patrol blocked all lanes of traffic to push off a vehicle on...
CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura
The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
Monterey Park thanks firefighter-paramedics, apologizes for overlooking their trauma, heroism
The city of Monterey Park is thanking the firefighter-paramedics who helped save lives after the mass shooting - and apologizing for not recognizing the trauma they experienced.
Suspect arrested after ‘unauthorized’ entry into Crescenta Valley High School prompts evacuation
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in connection with an “unauthorized person” carrying a large duffle bag who failed to check in before entering Crescenta Valley High School, prompting a campus-wide evacuation. The school, located at 2900 Community Ave. in...
Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens
For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
