A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO