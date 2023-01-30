ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Sony CFO to lead entertainment-electronic giant as president

TOKYO (AP) — Sony appointed a veteran executive as its president Thursday to lead the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through times of change. Hiroki Totoki, Sony's chief financial officer, will become the president and COO, Sony Corp. said in a statement.
WVNews

Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point Thursday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession. The move would push the U.K.’s key rate to...
WVNews

Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq's dollar flow, causing pain

BAGHDAD (AP) — For months, the United States has restricted Iraq’s access to its own dollars, trying to stamp out what Iraqi officials describe as rampant money laundering that benefits Iran and Syria. Iraq is now feeling the crunch, with a drop in the value of its currency and public anger blowing back against the prime minister.
WVNews

Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's West Bank settler population now makes up more than half a million people, a pro-settler group said Thursday, crossing a major threshold. Settler leaders predicted even faster population growth under Israel's new ultranationalist government. The report, by WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com and based on official figures, showed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy