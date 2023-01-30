Read full article on original website
Related
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
Westbound lanes reopened after I-70 tractor-trailer crash in Glenwood Canyon
Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon at midday due to a crash involving a semi-truck. Around 10:30 p.m., westbound lanes were reopened.A tractor-trailer crashed late in the morning and was partially hanging off the upper deck over the lower deck. The closure was initially from mile marker 114 to mile marker 133. That's West Glenwood to Dotsero. Then CDOT reopened a 4-mile portion of westbound lanes to traffic from Exit 133 Dotsero to Exit 129 Bair Ranch. The Colorado State Patrol said there were two separate crashes, with the first one coming in at 11:15 a.m. involving...
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed
Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour
Firefighters cut off the roof of the 77-year-old's Toyota to rescue him from the car wreck inside a Pennsylvania car wash.
Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says
Three children, including the girl who died, were riding in a minivan when it collided head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan Six people are dead after a minivan crashed into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan, on a Texas Highway Friday. The accident happened near George West about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, the Associated Press reported. "It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told the news outlet. The minivan was...
Teen dies instantly during training accident at Florida race track: reports
A 19-year-old exercise rider died at a horse racing track in Florida Saturday morning, and was honored with a moment of silence by jockeys and their valets.
Four dead in fiery Phoenix I-10 semi-truck horror crash
At least five people have died in a fiery horror crash after two semi-trucks and two other vehicles collided on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday morning.
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Federico Gutierrez dead at 17: Nascar driver killed in tragic car crash and brother, 20, airlifted to hospital
A 17-YEAR-OLD NASCAR driver has been killed after a car crash. Federico Gutierrez and his older brother - fellow driver Max - were both involved in a collision on Sunday. Max, 20, was airlifted to Mexico City hospital but his younger brother tragically lost his life. Teenager Federico - nicknamed...
Driver suffers cut to head after loose tire slams into car on I-15
A driver on Interstate 15 was lucky to escape with only a cut to her head after a loose tire smashed through her car's front windshield early Wednesday.
Crashed Foxbody Mustang Splits In Half
Yet another Foxbody Mustang has split in half after crashing, this time in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania. According to a local news report, the crash took place around 5:45 pm on January 10 on Route 13 at the intersection with Commerce Circle. Police say the Ford and a Chevy sedan collided, causing the Mustang to split open like a pinata.
Two people dead after fiery crash on Alabama interstate
Two people died Tuesday after a fiery crash on a stretch of interstate in Alabama, police said. The accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 565 in Huntsville. Police said they believe the crash started when a driver had some kind of medical emergency and resulted in cars...
Viral video shows truck driver's incredible amazing skills
In a video that has surfaced online, a truck driver can be seen making the impossible turn with his skills, amazes Internet. Driving a heavy vehicle like a truck or a trailer truck is no easy feat. It requires years of experience, knowledge and skill to master the art of maneuvering through traffic, navigating turns on different kinds of roads and making sure the vehicle enters the right tunnel through a narrow path.
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
wegotthiscovered.com
YouTuber Schaffrillas reportedly alive and recovering after involvement in fatal car crash
A popular YouTuber named Schaffrillas is recovering after a fatal crash that killed his brother and friend and left him in critical care. A Twitter account that speaks for “the Schaffrillas editing team” shared the unfortunate news earlier today. “Yesterday, James Phyrillas aka Schaffrillas, his friend Chris Schaffer,...
Comments / 0