Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Related
rew-online.com
Mixed-Use Building at 430 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $6,000,000
Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 430 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $6,000,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was C&H Lew LLC, whose principals owned the property for 15 years. 430 Main Avenue is a 34,583 RSF multi-use building on 1.52 acres. The building is comprised of...
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
darientimes.com
Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built
STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
trumbulltimes.com
Al Zamary, Trumbull business owner and police commissioner, remembered for his quiet kindness
TRUMBULL — Al Zamary was a long-time figure in town, running a Main Street market and serving on the Police Commission. For his daughter, Michele Zamary Mirmina, Al Zamary was the man who made Sundays at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church feel like home. "I don't think it's really...
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot
I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
Milligan agrees to settlement in POKO lawsuit
NORWALK, Conn. — A settlement has been worked out in the fiery legal battle between real estate broker Jason Milligan and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City, legal documents filed Tuesday show. The apparent agreement comes on the heels of a settlement document revealing terms between the plaintiffs...
Norwalk complex's elevator out of service since December now fixed
The issue made it difficult for seniors and people with disabilities to leave their homes.
newcanaanite.com
Affordable Housing: State Moves To Dismiss Town’s Lawsuit
Saying the town’s application for relief from an affordable housing law does not amount to a “contested case” under Connecticut law—and therefore their own denial of that application is not appealable—state officials on Friday filed a motion to dismiss the municipal government’s lawsuit against the Department of Housing.
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
heystamford.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
Norwalk installs plaque to honor three sisters who helped change history
NORWALK, Conn. — It’s not difficult to find Norwalk women serving in government these days and even easier Monday off West Avenue, where three suffragettes are honored with a plaque along the Norwalk River Valley Trail. The Hill sisters were the daughters of Ebenezer Hill, who in 1912...
Neonic Pesticide Reform Bill deserves support
I am writing on behalf of the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) and the Pollinator Pathway to thank Norwalk representative, Lucy Dathan, for submitting a crucial bill this legislative session in support of reforming the state’s restrictions on wasteful uses of neonicotinoid pesticides—neonics for short. The growth of...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
Police: Man was intoxicated when crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex
The crash happened Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condo complex on Hamilton Avenue.
Action Sports to close after nearly 50 years in business at Branford store
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei. Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago. “It’s a bittersweet thing that […]
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Norwalk political notes: Rilling’s cane; Zoom criticism; missing dashboard
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. ENNA comments on eliminated ‘diversion signal’ plan. Mayor Harry Rilling said he’s recovering well after having a hip replacement last week. The surgery went “extremely well” and he’s already “walking without a cane for the most part,”...
'The Blacklist' Filming In Port Chester: Will Cause Road Closures, Limited Access To Area
A busy road in Westchester County will have limited access as crews film scenes for an upcoming episode of the popular television show "The Blacklist." Filming for the hit NBC show will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 in Port Chester on Irving Avenue, according to village officials. The filming,...
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0