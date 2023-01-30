ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

rew-online.com

Mixed-Use Building at 430 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $6,000,000

Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 430 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $6,000,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was C&H Lew LLC, whose principals owned the property for 15 years. 430 Main Avenue is a 34,583 RSF multi-use building on 1.52 acres. The building is comprised of...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built

STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
i95 ROCK

Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot

I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Milligan agrees to settlement in POKO lawsuit

NORWALK, Conn. — A settlement has been worked out in the fiery legal battle between real estate broker Jason Milligan and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City, legal documents filed Tuesday show. The apparent agreement comes on the heels of a settlement document revealing terms between the plaintiffs...
NORWALK, CT
newcanaanite.com

Affordable Housing: State Moves To Dismiss Town’s Lawsuit

Saying the town’s application for relief from an affordable housing law does not amount to a “contested case” under Connecticut law—and therefore their own denial of that application is not appealable—state officials on Friday filed a motion to dismiss the municipal government’s lawsuit against the Department of Housing.
NEW CANAAN, CT
heystamford.com

Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Neonic Pesticide Reform Bill deserves support

I am writing on behalf of the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) and the Pollinator Pathway to thank Norwalk representative, Lucy Dathan, for submitting a crucial bill this legislative session in support of reforming the state’s restrictions on wasteful uses of neonicotinoid pesticides—neonics for short. The growth of...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

