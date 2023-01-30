Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
ffnews.com
Over 320 Million Credit Cards to Be Issued Globally by 2027 as Digital Card Issuance Platforms Expand Into New Markets
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of credit cards issued via digital card issuance platforms will exceed 321 million globally by 2027, from 120 million in 2023. This growth of almost 170% reflects the use of new advanced digital capabilities, such as digital loyalty schemes and instant issuance, as card issuers aim to combat competition, including buy now pay later.
Will Twitter Embrace Dogecoin Like Tesla? Elon Musk Reportedly Seeks Crypto Options In Payments Push
Twitter is reportedly working on a system that would allow users to make payments directly through the social media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk is said to be pushing for a fiat currency priority but wants the system to incorporate cryptocurrencies later on. What Happened: According to a Financial Times...
NEWSBTC
German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services
DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
financemagnates.com
Horizon Updates Its Extend Platform, Focuses on Trading-as-a-Service Offering
Horizon Software, an algorithmic and electronic trading technology solution provider, has announced an update to its cross-asset electronic platform Horizon Extend. This year, the company wants to focus on developing its agency and principal trading solutions. Horizon Extend with New Module Updates. Horizon Extend allows clients to customize pricing modules...
Strike expands cross-border payments feature to the Philippines, one of the world’s largest remittance markets
The Jack Mallers-led company launched the feature in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana in December
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of Jan. 30
Is the crypto market finally pulling out of its slump? Bullish investors say yes as Bitcoin inches closer to $24,000. While the market shows some signs of a bull run, it is important to remember that it's still volatile. A few tokens stand out as noteworthy in the latest week amid the strengthening market.
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Announces Licensing of Finance Firms Focused on Debt-based Crowdfunding
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the licensing of two finance companies that are “specialized in debt-based crowdfunding, namely: Forus and Tameed.”. The licenses were “granted to the companies after successful testing of their solutions in SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox; an experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial products and services in Saudi Arabia.”
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market
XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
financemagnates.com
BUX to Offer ETF Savings Plan in Europe with BlackRock
BUX, a financial technology company and neobroker, has teamed up with BlackRock, a major investment provider, to launch an ETF (exchange-traded fund) savings plan in Europe. The offering provides European consumers with a simple way to invest in a diversified portfolio of ETFs managed by iShares, a subsidiary of BlackRock.
financemagnates.com
ESMA Proposes Changes to Money Market Funds Stress Test Scenarios
ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority), the supervisor and regulator of the financial markets in the European Union, has published a new consultation paper and is waiting for industry opinions on the methodology on stress test scenarios for Money Market Funds (MMF). ESMA Publishes Consultation Paper on Stress Test Scenarios.
coingeek.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore chief warns global policymakers against legitimizing speculative digital currencies
Since FTX’s implosion, regulatory activity towards virtual currencies has received a frenetic approach, but the head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) calls for caution. MAS Chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam told attendees of a panel discussion titled “Banking In The Eye Of The Storm” at the World Economic Forum...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption
Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
u.today
FCA Crypto Boss's Chilling Warning: Be Prepared to Lose It All
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has firmly doubled down on warnings that cryptocurrency investors should be prepared to lose all their money as the increasingly influential regulator gears up to expand its influence in the crypto arena. Matthew Long, the newly appointed FCA digital assets director, implored in an interview...
financemagnates.com
UBS Posts Net Profit of $7.6 Billion in 2022
UBS, a Swiss global investment bank, posted a net profit of US$7.6 billion in 2022 despite the “difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.” Additionally, the Swiss financial services company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of US$9.6 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.25 during the past year.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Hong Kong’s livi Bank Announces Pilot Launch of Wealth Management Service
Livi bank, Hong Kong’s “lifestyle-driven” virtual bank, is continuing its development with the pilot launch of its wealth management service, which “follows closely on livi’s launch of its first offering to Hong Kong’s SME business community.”. livi is now able “to distribute funds managed...
financemagnates.com
Over 1,000 Institutions Shun Swiss Regulator's License Application
A total of 1,060 institutions comprising portfolio managers and trustees have notified the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) that they will not be submitting a license application as required by the country’s Financial Institutions Act (FinIA) which came into force on January 1, 2020. This is even as...
financemagnates.com
Rob Harding to Leave De La Rue for PayPoint as CFO
PayPoint (LON: PAY), a London-headquartered retail payments provider, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rob Harding as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. He will join the company “later this summer,” and replace Alan Dale, who is retiring later this year. Harding to Replace Dale as Paypoint...
Comments / 0