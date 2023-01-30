ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over 320 Million Credit Cards to Be Issued Globally by 2027 as Digital Card Issuance Platforms Expand Into New Markets

A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of credit cards issued via digital card issuance platforms will exceed 321 million globally by 2027, from 120 million in 2023. This growth of almost 170% reflects the use of new advanced digital capabilities, such as digital loyalty schemes and instant issuance, as card issuers aim to combat competition, including buy now pay later.
NEWSBTC

German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services

DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
financemagnates.com

Horizon Updates Its Extend Platform, Focuses on Trading-as-a-Service Offering

Horizon Software, an algorithmic and electronic trading technology solution provider, has announced an update to its cross-asset electronic platform Horizon Extend. This year, the company wants to focus on developing its agency and principal trading solutions. Horizon Extend with New Module Updates. Horizon Extend allows clients to customize pricing modules...
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of Jan. 30

Is the crypto market finally pulling out of its slump? Bullish investors say yes as Bitcoin inches closer to $24,000. While the market shows some signs of a bull run, it is important to remember that it's still volatile. A few tokens stand out as noteworthy in the latest week amid the strengthening market.
crowdfundinsider.com

Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Announces Licensing of Finance Firms Focused on Debt-based Crowdfunding

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the licensing of two finance companies that are “specialized in debt-based crowdfunding, namely: Forus and Tameed.”. The licenses were “granted to the companies after successful testing of their solutions in SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox; an experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial products and services in Saudi Arabia.”
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market

XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
financemagnates.com

BUX to Offer ETF Savings Plan in Europe with BlackRock

BUX, a financial technology company and neobroker, has teamed up with BlackRock, a major investment provider, to launch an ETF (exchange-traded fund) savings plan in Europe. The offering provides European consumers with a simple way to invest in a diversified portfolio of ETFs managed by iShares, a subsidiary of BlackRock.
financemagnates.com

ESMA Proposes Changes to Money Market Funds Stress Test Scenarios

ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority), the supervisor and regulator of the financial markets in the European Union, has published a new consultation paper and is waiting for industry opinions on the methodology on stress test scenarios for Money Market Funds (MMF). ESMA Publishes Consultation Paper on Stress Test Scenarios.
dailyhodl.com

Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption

Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
u.today

FCA Crypto Boss's Chilling Warning: Be Prepared to Lose It All

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has firmly doubled down on warnings that cryptocurrency investors should be prepared to lose all their money as the increasingly influential regulator gears up to expand its influence in the crypto arena. Matthew Long, the newly appointed FCA digital assets director, implored in an interview...
financemagnates.com

UBS Posts Net Profit of $7.6 Billion in 2022

UBS, a Swiss global investment bank, posted a net profit of US$7.6 billion in 2022 despite the “difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.” Additionally, the Swiss financial services company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of US$9.6 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.25 during the past year.
financemagnates.com

Over 1,000 Institutions Shun Swiss Regulator's License Application

A total of 1,060 institutions comprising portfolio managers and trustees have notified the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) that they will not be submitting a license application as required by the country’s Financial Institutions Act (FinIA) which came into force on January 1, 2020. This is even as...
financemagnates.com

Rob Harding to Leave De La Rue for PayPoint as CFO

PayPoint (LON: PAY), a London-headquartered retail payments provider, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rob Harding as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. He will join the company “later this summer,” and replace Alan Dale, who is retiring later this year. Harding to Replace Dale as Paypoint...

