Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound
(Reuters) – Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook...
Chipmaker SK Hynix reports record Q4 loss as demand weakens
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday after warning of an “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand. The world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss in the October-December quarter, from 4.2 trillion won...
Snap’s earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google
(Reuters) – Snap Inc blamed a poor economy and increased competition for its ho-hum quarterly earnings, but a rise in the key ad metric could mean good news for Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Alphabet, analysts said on Wednesday. Snap said its direct response business geared towards driving product...
Siemens Healthineers Q1 profit slides on lower COVID-19 test sales
BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens Healthineers reported a 28% drop in quarterly operating profit due to lower sales of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and delays at a supplier of its Varian business. Pandemic lockdowns in China led to a drop in revenue at Healthineers’ Diagnostics business by nearly a quarter as fewer...
Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump
(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
Analysis-European debt sales break January record in a tricky year
(Reuters) – European borrowers sold a record 280 billion euros ($304 billion) of debt in January, in a jump outpacing U.S. peers, to take advantage of tumbling borrowing costs and better-than-expected economic conditions. It is an encouraging sign for governments and corporates having to navigate higher interest rates, and...
Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp lowered its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high prices of raw materials. The decline spells a challenge for the company in the face of a tricky outlook for global...
Exclusive-European telecoms’ advertising venture set for EU approval -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone’s plan to take on Big Tech with their own advertising joint venture is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said. The joint venture marks the telecoms sector’s first attempt to take on Meta and Alphabet’S...
Novartis says operating profit to grow again in 2023
BASEL (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a “mid single digit” percentage range in 2023, following stagnation last year. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger;...
Chip equipment maker Siltronic posts record sales for 2022
(Reuters) – German chip equipment supplier Siltronic on Thursday said its sales and core profit reached record highs in 2022, driven price increases and strong U.S. dollar. The provider of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry reported a 28% jump in annual sales to 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion), in line with its outlook for 26-30% growth.
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
Exclusive-Grupo Mexico clears major Citi deal hurdle with $5 billion debt package -sources
(Reuters) – Grupo Mexico, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire German Larrea, has secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed acquisition of Citigroup Inc’s retail operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a major milestone in Grupo Mexico’s efforts to put...
Airbus and Qatar Airways settle A350 dispute
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over the degraded surface of grounded A350 jets, Airbus said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial. The “amicable settlement” ends a bitter dispute over the safety of corrosion left exposed by cracked paint, which had...
Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, it said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine allowed the energy giant to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company also posted record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the...
China’s BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – China’s BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for...
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
Japan’s Takeda’s profit slips 13%, pipeline bolsters outlook
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co posted a 13% drop in operating earnings for the nine months ended December but kept its profit outlook for the fiscal year unchanged as it works to bolster its drugs pipeline. For the first three quarters of the year, operating profit...
Adani shares plunge after botched $2.5 billion share sale
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Shares in India’s Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses. Adani on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27,...
