Alabama State

Alabama Skies: Flooding rains continue

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
Precipitation forecast

There will be a short period of time today without rainfall, but don’t expect dryer weather to stay. Rain returns tonight across much of the state, and rainfall is expected to just get heavier as the week continues.

The National Weather Service is continuing to watch the Tombigbee River with a posted flood warning. Right now, only minor flooding is expected, but any flooding could worsen as heavy rainfall is expected later in the week.

If you’re traveling, be sure to check road conditions as our neighbors in Tennessee and Mississippi could have some ice accumulations on roadways tonight and at points through Wednesday.

North Alabama

A slight chance of showers early before becoming mostly cloudy with a high of 59. Isolated showers return tonight with a low around 38.

Central Alabama

An isolated shower is possible this morning with a high near 63. Isolated showers tonight with lows near 48.

South Alabama

Isolated showers and thunderstorms today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 67. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 54 degrees.

Gulf Coast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms around the rea today. Dense fog this morning with a high of 72 this afternoon. Tonight, dense fog and cloudy with a low of 60.

ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

