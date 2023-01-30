Read full article on original website
BOJ’s Wakatabe: No change to ultra-easy policy commitment
SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday there was “absolutely no change” in the central bank’s commitment to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. An increasing number of companies were raising prices and becoming more keen to lift wages, Wakatabe said, adding...
Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks...
Analysis-European debt sales break January record in a tricky year
(Reuters) – European borrowers sold a record 280 billion euros ($304 billion) of debt in January, in a jump outpacing U.S. peers, to take advantage of tumbling borrowing costs and better-than-expected economic conditions. It is an encouraging sign for governments and corporates having to navigate higher interest rates, and...
Bank of Korea board cautious on more rate hikes – Jan meeting minutes
SEOUL (Reuters) – Most Bank of Korea board members at a Jan. 13 meeting turned cautious about interest rates rises, even though a majority voted for one on that day, meeting minutes showed on Tuesday. Two of six members cited in the minutes opposed the rise implemented on that...
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
Exclusive-Grupo Mexico clears major Citi deal hurdle with $5 billion debt package -sources
(Reuters) – Grupo Mexico, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire German Larrea, has secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed acquisition of Citigroup Inc’s retail operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a major milestone in Grupo Mexico’s efforts to put...
Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S
BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) – Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier...
Exclusive-EU’s Breton tells Twitter to do more to comply with bloc’s tech rules
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday told Twitter owner Elon Musk to do more to fully comply with the bloc’s online content rules. “I welcome the effort that Twitter is making to be in line with Europe’s objectives, while acknowledging that the next months will be crucial,” Breton said after a video call with Musk.
Oil prices rise after U.S. Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar
(Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
Exclusive-European telecoms’ advertising venture set for EU approval -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone’s plan to take on Big Tech with their own advertising joint venture is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said. The joint venture marks the telecoms sector’s first attempt to take on Meta and Alphabet’S...
