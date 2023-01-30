ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
China’s BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – China’s BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for...
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China

(Reuters) – Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to “robust” plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China’s BYD

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27,...
Draft WHO pandemic deal pushes for equity to avoid COVID ‘failure’ repeat

LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) -Governments may have to reserve drugs and vaccines for the World Health Organization to distribute in poorer countries to avoid a repeat of the “catastrophic failure” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an early draft of a global pandemic agreement. One of the most concrete proposals...
Brazil’s Lula says to work for economic stability

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he strongly supports “economic stability” and wishes for both fiscal and social responsibility during his term, while also pledging to work towards clean energy alternatives. Investors fear Brazil may face a spending wave under...
Exclusive-EU’s Breton tells Twitter to do more to comply with bloc’s tech rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday told Twitter owner Elon Musk to do more to fully comply with the bloc’s online content rules. “I welcome the effort that Twitter is making to be in line with Europe’s objectives, while acknowledging that the next months will be crucial,” Breton said after a video call with Musk.
Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S

BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) – Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier...
BOJ’s Wakatabe: No change to ultra-easy policy commitment

SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday there was “absolutely no change” in the central bank’s commitment to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. An increasing number of companies were raising prices and becoming more keen to lift wages, Wakatabe said, adding...
Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump

(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
Marketmind: Riding the Fed dragon

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in markets from Stephen Culp, New York stock market reporter. Asian markets are set for an upbeat Thursday as U.S. stocks whipsawed to a higher close after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike and warned it still expects ‘ongoing increases’ as it battles inflation.
Soccer-Russia switch to Asia would require thorough examination – Saudi chief

MANAMA (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia football chief Yasser Almisehal said the possibility of Russia switching to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would come only after exhaustive examination of the implications. FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams from all competitions after the invasion of Ukraine last February and, with those...
Republican U.S. lawmaker meets with TikTok, but unpersuaded

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Republican Representative Mike Gallagher met with TikTok on Wednesday about the Chinese-owned short video app’s U.S. data security plans but still plans to seek to ban TikTok in the United States, a spokesperson for the lawmaker said. Gallagher, the Republican chair of a U.S. House of...
Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president

(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp said on Thursday chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki would become president and chief operating officer on April 1 while retaining his current role. Incumbent president Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer. The entertainment and electronics conglomerate will hold a news...
Exclusive-European telecoms’ advertising venture set for EU approval -sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone’s plan to take on Big Tech with their own advertising joint venture is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said. The joint venture marks the telecoms sector’s first attempt to take on Meta and Alphabet’S...

