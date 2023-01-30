ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
Draft WHO pandemic deal pushes for equity to avoid COVID ‘failure’ repeat

LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) -Governments may have to reserve drugs and vaccines for the World Health Organization to distribute in poorer countries to avoid a repeat of the “catastrophic failure” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an early draft of a global pandemic agreement. One of the most concrete proposals...
Soccer-Russia switch to Asia would require thorough examination – Saudi chief

MANAMA (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia football chief Yasser Almisehal said the possibility of Russia switching to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would come only after exhaustive examination of the implications. FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams from all competitions after the invasion of Ukraine last February and, with those...
Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, the countries said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China’s increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan. Statements from the defence ministries of both countriessaid Washington...
Exclusive-Grupo Mexico clears major Citi deal hurdle with $5 billion debt package -sources

(Reuters) – Grupo Mexico, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire German Larrea, has secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed acquisition of Citigroup Inc’s retail operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a major milestone in Grupo Mexico’s efforts to put...
Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks...
New Zealand announces NZ$700,000 in additional flood support as cleanup begins

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s government on Thursday announced NZ$700,000 ($450,000) in additional funding to help rebuild flood-ravaged Auckland and other areas in the upper north island as residents of the country’s second-largest city start cleaning up. Auckland and much of New Zealand’s upper North Island have...
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has opened its embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as Washington seeks to boost diplomatic relations in the Pacific as a counter to China. Blinken announced plans to open a diplomatic mission in the Pacific island...
BOJ’s Wakatabe: No change to ultra-easy policy commitment

SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday there was “absolutely no change” in the central bank’s commitment to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. An increasing number of companies were raising prices and becoming more keen to lift wages, Wakatabe said, adding...
China’s BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – China’s BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for...

