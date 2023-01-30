Read full article on original website
South Korea Jan exports plunge, govt promises policy support
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Wednesday posted a record monthly trade deficit for January due mainly to a far worse-than-expected drop in exports, drawing a pledge from government to employ all available resources to revive overseas sales. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, while blaming long holidays in China and other one-off...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
North Korea says U.S. drills have pushed situation to ‘extreme red-line’ -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that joint drills by the United States and its allies have pushed the situation to an “extreme red-line” and threaten to turn the peninsula into a “huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone.”
Draft WHO pandemic deal pushes for equity to avoid COVID ‘failure’ repeat
LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) -Governments may have to reserve drugs and vaccines for the World Health Organization to distribute in poorer countries to avoid a repeat of the “catastrophic failure” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an early draft of a global pandemic agreement. One of the most concrete proposals...
Soccer-Russia switch to Asia would require thorough examination – Saudi chief
MANAMA (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia football chief Yasser Almisehal said the possibility of Russia switching to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would come only after exhaustive examination of the implications. FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams from all competitions after the invasion of Ukraine last February and, with those...
Austin’s Manila visit to bring deal on expanded base access: Philippines official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the Philippines this week is expected to bring an announcement of expanded U.S. access to military bases in the country, a senior Philippines official said on Tuesday. Washington is eager to extend its security options in the Philippines...
Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, the countries said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China’s increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan. Statements from the defence ministries of both countriessaid Washington...
In U.S. visit, Taiwan speaker stresses importance of defending island from China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The speaker of Taiwan’s parliament spoke at a forum for international religious freedom in Washington on Wednesday and stressed the importance of defending the island’s democracy in the face of pressure from China. In an address to the International Religious Freedom Summit, You Si-kun...
Exclusive-Grupo Mexico clears major Citi deal hurdle with $5 billion debt package -sources
(Reuters) – Grupo Mexico, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire German Larrea, has secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed acquisition of Citigroup Inc’s retail operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a major milestone in Grupo Mexico’s efforts to put...
Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks...
New Zealand announces NZ$700,000 in additional flood support as cleanup begins
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s government on Thursday announced NZ$700,000 ($450,000) in additional funding to help rebuild flood-ravaged Auckland and other areas in the upper north island as residents of the country’s second-largest city start cleaning up. Auckland and much of New Zealand’s upper North Island have...
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has opened its embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as Washington seeks to boost diplomatic relations in the Pacific as a counter to China. Blinken announced plans to open a diplomatic mission in the Pacific island...
BOJ’s Wakatabe: No change to ultra-easy policy commitment
SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday there was “absolutely no change” in the central bank’s commitment to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. An increasing number of companies were raising prices and becoming more keen to lift wages, Wakatabe said, adding...
Soccer-New Zealand says FIFA should factor ’empowering women’ in commercial arrangements
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand sports minister Grant Robertson said FIFA should consider the “empowerment of women and girls” when making commercial arrangements amid reports Saudi Arabia’s tourism arm is set to sponsor the Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of this year’s...
China’s BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – China’s BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for...
