Which retired boxers are in Undisputed boxing game? Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, & more headline list

Sporting News
Who is Aaron Chalmers? MMA record of 'The Joker' Geordie Shore star who is boxing Floyd Mayweather
When he fights for the first time in the UK, Floyd Mayweather will be facing an opponent no-one would have tipped as a potential adversary for one of the greatest boxers of all time. Aaron Chalmers shot to fame when he took part in Geordie Shore, a reality TV show...
Sporting News
Female pound-for-pound rankings: The top 12 best women's boxers in the world right now
WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano gets her first chance to become an undisputed champion this Saturday, February 4, when she takes on WBA counterpart Erika Cruz at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Puerto Rico’s Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) is a seven-weight world champion...
Sporting News
When is the Undisputed boxing video game release date: Cost, boxers, modes & everything else to know for 2023 game
To develop a high-quality boxing video game for the ultimate consumer experience, Steel City Interactive is ready to wait as long as it takes to perfect the Undisputed game. The first boxing video game since 2011, Undisputed is set for Early Access for PC users on Steam on January 31. Early Access will feature 50+ licensed fighters, a Career Mode option, and a women’s division, the latter a first for any boxing video game.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
