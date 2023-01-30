ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Grant Stec and Champ Thompson Commit, and Other Prospects in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
 3 days ago

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Grant Stec, Champ Thompson, and more!

Prospects in the News

–Kyran Bourda, DL, New Orleans, Louisiana (St. Augustine HS), #718 nationally, #80 defensive lineman, and #32 in LA

Thee-star New Orleans (LA.) defensive lineman Kyran Bourda committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday after spending the weekend in Tempe for an official visit. He is the No. 32 player in Louisiana and chose the Sun Devils over the Colorado Buffaloes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and UAB Blazers, among others. Bourda is the twentieth recruit in the Sun Devils class, ranked No. 53 overall.

–Joe Crocker, OT, Nashville, Tennessee (Franklin Road Academy), #643 nationally, #44 offensive tackle, and #20 in TN

Joe Crocker committed to the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The three-star offensive tackle from New Orleans (LA.) was previously committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs before backing off his pledge on December 19th. He chose the Bulldogs over the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers. Crocker is the No. 20 player in Tennessee and adds to a Cardinals class ranked No. 42 overall and seventh in the ACC.

–Jaxson Jones, 2024 EDGE, Yuma, Arizona (Yuma Catholic HS), #611 nationally, #41 edge, and #11 in AZ

Three-star Yuma (AZ.) edge Jaxson Jones committed to the Oregon Ducks on Sunday after his official visit to Eugene this weekend. He is the No. 11 player in Arizona, and he was previously committed to the Washington Huskies before backing off that pledge last week. Jones chose the Ducks over the Huskies, California Golden Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and USC Trojans. He becomes the fifth recruit in the 2024 class for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, currently ranked seventh overall.

–Grant Stec, 2024 TE, Algonquin, Illinois (Harry D. Jacobs HS), #212 nationally, #10 tight end, and #4 in IL

Four-star Algonquin (IL.) tight end Grant Stec committed to the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon. He is the No. 10 tight end in the class and the No. 4 player from Illinois. Stec chose the Badgers over offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida Gators, Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Tennessee Volunteers. He is the second commit for head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers 2024 class, including four-star quarterback Maybrey Mettauer from The Woodlands (TX.)

–Champ Thompson, 2024 DL, Norcross, Georgia (Meadowcreek HS), #241 nationally, #25 defensive lineman, and #34 in GA

Four-star Norcross (GA.) defensive lineman Champ Thompson committed to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. He was in Death Valley for Clemson's Junior Day and is the No. 34 player in Georgia. Thompson chose the Tigers over the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels, and Penn State Nittany Lions. He becomes the fourth recruit for head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers 2024 class is currently ranked No. 15 nationally.

