The Most Important Portal Addition for Each Big 12 Team

Logan Jones gives his opinion on the most important transfers for each team in the Big 12.

Baylor - Ketron Jackson

Baylor's offense needed some more weapons for the air attack, and that's exactly what they got in Arkansas transfer Ketron Jackson . Although he hasn't seen much playing time at Arkansas, he has plenty of talent. The 6-2, 203-pound wideout was rated as a top 200 player in the 2021 class (#26 WR). If he can put it all together at Baylor, he'll give the Bears an excellent weapon.

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State - Zachary Lovett

Iowa State wasn't very active in the transfer portal this cycle, only landing two players. The one who will have the most impact in my opinion is Missouri linebacker transfer, Zachary Lovett . Lovett hasn't received much playing time, so there isn't much to go off of. However, linebacker is a valuable position, especially in Jon Heacock 's defense. We'll see if Lovett turns out to be a key piece in the defense come fall.

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell looks up at the replay screen during the Cy-Hawk Series football game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas - JB Brown

Lance Leipold and Kansas took a massive step forward in 2022, making their first bowl game since 2008. They brought in 10 total transfers, but none were more talented than Bowling Green linebacker transfer JB Brown . Brown racked up 52 tackles, three forced fumbles, as well as a sack. Brown brings a ton of experience to this Kansas linebacker room and will help the Jayhawks continue to make strides defensively.

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Tristian Fletcher (12) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. © William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State - Treshaun Ward

With the departure of Deuce Vaughn to the NFL Draft, the Wildcats needed another elite back to step in and perform. They got exactly that in Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward . Ward ran for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry. The yardage numbers don't look eye-popping, but this is because Florida State ran a "carries by committee" style of offense. No one back got a massive workload, because they had several capable guys. Ward brings a lot to the table for Kansas State, and I expect him to surpass 1,000 yards in 2023.

Kansas State transfer RB Treshaun Ward. © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma - Rondell Bothroyd

This one was a toss-up between Rondell Bothroyd and Dasan McCullough . Although I think McCullough will be the better player overall, I believe Bothroyd fills a bigger need for the Sooners. The root of their defensive struggles was caused by the lack of depth on the defensive line. The Sooners just were not able to plug holes in the rung game, and they didn't get much pressure either. Bothroyd is a big body that will likely play as a three-technique for Oklahoma in 2023. The former All-ACC defensive lineman racked up six sacks and forced three fumbles in 2022. He should be a valuable asset for Oklahoma come fall.

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State - Dalton Cooper

I came very close to putting Michigan transfer Alan Bowman in this spot, but I ultimately decided to put former Texas State offensive lineman Dalton Cooper here. Cooper is an extremely talented player, and if there's one position that the Pokes need to get better at besides QB, it's the offensive line. The Prague, OK native was an anchor for Texas State in 2022. I expect him to start from day one in Stillwater, and ultimately provide some much-needed protection for whoever ends up as the starter.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) runs to the end zone for the winning touchdown in a 41-34 victory against Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

TCU - Tommy Brockermeyer

Tommy Brockermeyer was a top-ten prospect regardless of position coming out of high school. The number two offensive tackle from the 2021 class is oozing with talent and potential. For TCU, this is an absolutely massive addition to keeping the train going. They've done a great job at capitalizing on their success to this point. I would be surprised if Brockermeyer doesn't start for the Horned Frogs in 2023. TCU got an immensely talented lineman to lead them into the future of the new Big 12.

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer (76) blocks against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Texas - Jalen Catalon

Texas's defense has been a thorn in their side for years now. Although they took a step in the right direction in 2022, they still have a little ways to go. Bringing in Arkansas transfer Jalen Catalon will be a massive boost for the Longhorn secondary. Catalon has racked up 159 tackles, as well as five interceptions, and nine deflections in two full seasons at Arkansas. He was injured for the majority of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury. He should be back in full form for Texas this fall, and I expect him to have a big impact on how their secondary performs.

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech - Deandre McCray

Texas Tech needed some playmakers at the wide receiver position in 2023. Deandre McCray brings some talent and experience to the table. The Austin Peay transfer racked up 127 catches for 1,893 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons. He made an immediate impact there, and I think that he could do the same thing with the Red Raiders this upcoming season. He came out of high school as a running back before making the transition to receiver, so he definitely flew under the radar a bit out of high school. Very underrated transfer here for Tech.



Texas Tech's tight end Baylor Cupp (88) runs with the ball against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech won, 37-34 in overtime. © Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

West Virginia - Montre Miller

The Mountaineers desperately needed some help in the secondary after finishing with the 111th-ranked passing defense. Former Kent State defensive back Montre Miller is a big addition to a rather depleted room. He tallied 52 tackles and two interceptions in 2022 and is one of the better defensive backs that entered the portal. He will make an immediate impact at West Virginia, and fill a gaping hole in their defense.