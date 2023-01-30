ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Royal Caribbean's "Icon" Is The World's Largest Cruise Ship Ever

Royal Caribbean has released previews of its latest cruise ship “Icon of the Seas”, which will be the largest cruise ship in the world. Construction for the mega cruise boat started in June and it is slated to be on the seas by October or November 2023. The...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
msn.com

Worst Cruise Ships in the World

The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week

Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week. Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Inside the Magic

Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic

Cruise Line Accident Causes Water to Flood Massive Ship, Pour Over Sides

When embarking on a cruise, Guests have a lot of choices. Guests have the tough choice of actually choosing which cruise line they want to go with, whether it be with Carnival, Disney, MSC Cruises, Holland America Cruise Line, or Norwegian Cruise Line. Of course, there’s also the Royal Caribbean...
Outsider.com

New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed

Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.

