Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Royal Caribbean's "Icon" Is The World's Largest Cruise Ship Ever
Royal Caribbean has released previews of its latest cruise ship “Icon of the Seas”, which will be the largest cruise ship in the world. Construction for the mega cruise boat started in June and it is slated to be on the seas by October or November 2023. The...
Take a look at the 8 biggest new cruise ships set to make their debut this year
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which is slated to debut this year, is expected to become the world's largest cruise ship by gross tonnage.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
msn.com
Worst Cruise Ships in the World
The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
I’m a flight attendant and there is an item passengers always forget to pack for a holiday
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the one item holidaymakers always forget to pack. Steven Daniel, who has worked for SkyWest Airlines for two years, knows how to pack well as part of the job. He recently revealed that travellers forget to take an umbrella with them. He told Thrillist: "As...
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week
Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week. Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.
Inside the Magic
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic
Cruise Line Accident Causes Water to Flood Massive Ship, Pour Over Sides
When embarking on a cruise, Guests have a lot of choices. Guests have the tough choice of actually choosing which cruise line they want to go with, whether it be with Carnival, Disney, MSC Cruises, Holland America Cruise Line, or Norwegian Cruise Line. Of course, there’s also the Royal Caribbean...
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed
Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Casting Couch? Kuwait Airways Forces Prospective Flight Attendants To Undress For “Research Purposes”
Kuwait Airways is taking heat after recruiters in Spain asked prospective female flight attendants to undress down to their undergarments so their bodies could be examined. Kuwait Airways Asks Flight Attendant Recruits To Undress During Job Interview. El Diario interviewed a trio of flight attendant candidates who had interviewed for...
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Comments / 2