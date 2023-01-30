ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Altman believes team is too inconsistent

For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Former Sheldon hoops star in leading role at Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
ASHLAND, OR
KCBY

Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay

After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Pope named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for a second straight week

For the second week in a row Oregon State Men's hoops guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. Pope scored 11 points last Thursday in a tough game against Utah, and then went on to dropped 19 total points; including 17 in the second half last Saturday against Colorado.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Eugene and San Diego

EUGENE, Ore. — Alaska Airlines will offer daily, year-round, nonstop service between Eugene Airport and San Diego International Airport starting June 15. Andrew Martz, Acting Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport says this is some exciting news. Daily flights will depart Eugene at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

UO's Ballmer Institute announces new executive director

EUGENE, Ore. — Less than a year after announcing a $425 million donation from Steve and Connie Ballmer, The Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health at the University of Oregon has a permanent leader. University Interim President Patrick Phillips announced Katie McLaughlin as the Institute's first executive director. "You...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases

EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy