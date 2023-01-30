Read full article on original website
Altman believes team is too inconsistent
For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
Former Sheldon hoops star in leading role at Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay
After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
Oregon State Men's Basketball team focused more on the process
The Beavers 9-13 record may not inspire a ton of confidence, but the team is being patient and sticking to the process of bringing this young team along. OSU has won 2 of their last 3 games and they feel like they're starting to peak at the right time. They...
Vanslooten named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for the fourth time this season
For the 4th time this year, Oregon forward Grace Vanslooten is being awarded the Pac-12 ‘Freshman of the Week.’. The honor comes after Vanslooten had her 5th 20 point game of the season last Friday on the road against Cal; finishing with a game high of 20 points to go along with 9 rebounds.
Pope named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for a second straight week
For the second week in a row Oregon State Men's hoops guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. Pope scored 11 points last Thursday in a tough game against Utah, and then went on to dropped 19 total points; including 17 in the second half last Saturday against Colorado.
Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Eugene and San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Alaska Airlines will offer daily, year-round, nonstop service between Eugene Airport and San Diego International Airport starting June 15. Andrew Martz, Acting Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport says this is some exciting news. Daily flights will depart Eugene at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in...
UO's Ballmer Institute announces new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Less than a year after announcing a $425 million donation from Steve and Connie Ballmer, The Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health at the University of Oregon has a permanent leader. University Interim President Patrick Phillips announced Katie McLaughlin as the Institute's first executive director. "You...
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
