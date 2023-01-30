Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
utoledo.edu
Rockets Announce 2023 Football Opponents
The University of Toledo announced its opponents for the 2023 football schedule today with a slate that includes four non-conference games and eight Mid-American Conference contests on dates that will be announced later next month. The defending MAC champion Rockets open their season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Illinois before...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
utoledo.edu
Freshman Biology Student Restarts Humanitarian Student Organization
Most first-year students take a semester or two to acclimate to college life. Haroon Lughmani was ready to make a difference right away. Lughmani, a freshman biology student from Sylvania, rebooted Humanity First, a student organization at UToledo that is a chapter of the larger, international human development organization in 62 countries. Humanity First helps millions of people by alleviating poverty, improving standards of living, refining health resources and promoting quality education to vulnerable communities through their various programs.
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
utoledo.edu
Office of Undergraduate Research Accepting Summer 2023 Proposals
The Office of Undergraduate Research, which offers funding to support undergraduate research and creative activity in all areas of scholarship at UToledo, is now accepting proposals for the 2023 First Year Summer Research Experience (FYSRE) and the Undergraduate Summer Research and Creative Activity Program (USR-CAP). Applications are due by 11:59...
utoledo.edu
Feb. 27 Deadline to Nominate Outstanding Teachers, Advisors
Nominate someone at The University of Toledo who has provided exceptional support for their students for the 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and the 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award. Both nomination forms are available online via the Office of the Provost Office website: 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
utoledo.edu
Students: Apply to Serve on Board of Trustees by Feb. 24
Students interested in joining The University of Toledo Board of Trustees to represent their peers need to apply by the Friday, Feb. 24, deadline. The student trustee appointment is a two-year term in which the student attends board meetings, including corresponding committee meetings, and reports information to Student Government. “This...
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
The area’s recent snow was a reminder of Toledo’s great blizzard, Jan. 25, 1978, which closed The University of Toledo campus for four days. The Collegian, UToledo’s student newspaper, published this photo of a student trudging through thigh-high snow in front of the East Parking ramp on Feb. 2 of that year, a full week after the blizzard.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Med Student Helps Yale Psychiatrist Turn Brush with Blindness into Art
Beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder. And so it was, quite literally, when Dr. Andrés Martin reached out to Nealie Ngo, a University of Toledo medical student and amateur illustrator of comics and graphic novels. Martin, a psychiatrist and professor at the Yale School...
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment
TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos
Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
Officers patrol Perrysburg schools to get to know students, build relationships with community
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg junior and high school students are used to seeing school resource officers monitoring their halls. But this year, younger students in the district will be getting to know the officers as well. The partnership is a familiar one for Quinn Crosby, who has been a...
