Most first-year students take a semester or two to acclimate to college life. Haroon Lughmani was ready to make a difference right away. Lughmani, a freshman biology student from Sylvania, rebooted Humanity First, a student organization at UToledo that is a chapter of the larger, international human development organization in 62 countries. Humanity First helps millions of people by alleviating poverty, improving standards of living, refining health resources and promoting quality education to vulnerable communities through their various programs.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO