Toledo, OH

MLive.com

Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice

SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
SALINE, MI
utoledo.edu

Rockets Announce 2023 Football Opponents

The University of Toledo announced its opponents for the 2023 football schedule today with a slate that includes four non-conference games and eight Mid-American Conference contests on dates that will be announced later next month. The defending MAC champion Rockets open their season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Illinois before...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022

INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
SWANTON, OH
utoledo.edu

Freshman Biology Student Restarts Humanitarian Student Organization

Most first-year students take a semester or two to acclimate to college life. Haroon Lughmani was ready to make a difference right away. Lughmani, a freshman biology student from Sylvania, rebooted Humanity First, a student organization at UToledo that is a chapter of the larger, international human development organization in 62 countries. Humanity First helps millions of people by alleviating poverty, improving standards of living, refining health resources and promoting quality education to vulnerable communities through their various programs.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Office of Undergraduate Research Accepting Summer 2023 Proposals

The Office of Undergraduate Research, which offers funding to support undergraduate research and creative activity in all areas of scholarship at UToledo, is now accepting proposals for the 2023 First Year Summer Research Experience (FYSRE) and the Undergraduate Summer Research and Creative Activity Program (USR-CAP). Applications are due by 11:59...
utoledo.edu

Feb. 27 Deadline to Nominate Outstanding Teachers, Advisors

Nominate someone at The University of Toledo who has provided exceptional support for their students for the 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and the 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award. Both nomination forms are available online via the Office of the Provost Office website: 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award.
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
utoledo.edu

Students: Apply to Serve on Board of Trustees by Feb. 24

Students interested in joining The University of Toledo Board of Trustees to represent their peers need to apply by the Friday, Feb. 24, deadline. The student trustee appointment is a two-year term in which the student attends board meetings, including corresponding committee meetings, and reports information to Student Government. “This...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Throwback Thursday

The area’s recent snow was a reminder of Toledo’s great blizzard, Jan. 25, 1978, which closed The University of Toledo campus for four days. The Collegian, UToledo’s student newspaper, published this photo of a student trudging through thigh-high snow in front of the East Parking ramp on Feb. 2 of that year, a full week after the blizzard.
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Update: After delay, BG schools now closed

Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment

TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
Jackie Myers

Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos

Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
OHIO STATE

