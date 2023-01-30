Read full article on original website
cruiseaddicts.com
Brothers Named Co-Captains Of Celebrity Ascent
In an industry first, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo announced today that Greek brothers Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis have been named co-captains of Celebrity AscentSM, the company’s fourth ship in its industry-transforming Edge SeriesⓇ, debuting winter 2023. Brothers Named Co-Captains. The accomplished maritime brothers will usher...
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
What to pack on your next cruise
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Going on a cruise? Packing for a trip out on sea differs from other types of vacations for multiple reasons,...
Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies
Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output. And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain. The Airlander 10, which...
Royal Caribbean has taken big bets on big cruise ships — take a look at it's 5 largest vessels that have each held the title of world's largest
With Royal Caribbean's five Oasis Class ships, "bigger is better" if you're looking for cruise vessels with extra onboard amenities and entertainment.
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk
Royal Caribbean and its sister cruise line Celebrity have bad news for certain passengers.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
This Adults-only All-inclusive Resort Just Opened in the Dominican Republic With 6 Pools, Ocean-view Suites, and a Beach
Marriott International's Luxury Collection moves into the all-inclusive space with the unveiling of Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-inclusive Resort.
TravelPulse
Emerald Cruises Announces Family River Cruises on the Rhine & Danube for 2023
WHY IT RATES: Families can enjoy an all-inclusive river cruise along two of Europe's most scenic river cruises on two special departures this year. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to...
cntraveler.com
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
TravelPulse
Emerald Cruises To Host Travel Showcase Events Across Canada
Emerald Cruises Canada is pleased will host a series of complimentary “Explore the Extraordinary” travel showcase events across Canada throughout February and March. Designed for both travel advisors and consumers interested in learning more about the small ship cruise line’s exciting range of destinations, products, and ships, sessions will be available for Emerald Cruises award-winning river cruises as well as its newly launched luxury yacht cruises.
cruiseaddicts.com
Making an Icon: Creating Surfside
Royal Caribbean International premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Surfside.” Insights and feedback from adventurers inspired a whole new destination exclusive to Icon of the Seas. In this new episode, find out why and how the cruise line is bringing to life its first signature neighborhood designed for young families – adults, kids and grandparents alike can take memory-making to the next level and do what they enjoy together without compromise. Introducing Surfside!
Veteran cruise-goer says Carnival's inadvertent 'cruise to nowhere' dimmed her vacation dream of getting some peace and quiet on the boat
The Bahamas-bound Carnival Sunshine became a "cruise to nowhere" earlier this month after windy weather kept the ship from docking in Nassau.
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
cruisereport.com
Azamara Is Giving the Gift of Travel This Valentine’s Day
The cruise line’s #BeMyShipmate sweepstakes offers the chance to win a European cruise for two, plus extends WAVE promotion due to high bookings. MIAMI, February 1, 2023: Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce the #BeMyShipmate social media sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner an immersive European cruise for two in a Club Veranda stateroom. From February 1 to February 13, travelers will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes via Instagram, and the winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day, February 14.
traveltomorrow.com
How luxurious can first class in aviation get?
An English design firm came up with the idea of creating larger spaces for first-class passengers making sure they have their own bathroom. When passengers are paying large sums of money to fly in the exclusive first-class cabin, they may be disappointed for being forced to share the bathroom facilities with strangers. To address that gap in first-class, excluding some rare exceptions, London-based design firm Factorydesign created a concept that could bring more privacy to air passengers in the future — the “This is En Suite”.
cruiseaddicts.com
Your Best Cruise Value, Not Always The Lowest Price
Those new to cruise vacations are often impressed by the extraordinary value they find on board any ship of any cruise line. That initial comparison to other modes of travel experienced in the past is easy to make. On land, they pay for transportation from place to place, accommodations at each destination as well as dining, entertainment and more.
