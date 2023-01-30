Read full article on original website
Layoffs and long hours be damned: Tech workers still have some of the best jobs in America, U.S. News & World Report finds.
Even liberals balk at where gender wars are headed
The trans-teen social contagion, and its conflict with parents’ rights, is now so well-established even the prestige progressive press has been forced to notice. The New York Times caused a stir last week by asking families, educators and teens: Should parents be informed when a teen identifies as transgender and doesn’t want mom and dad to know? Yes. Obviously. What’s striking about the article is just how many once-progressive parents struggle with this question — but are also starting to wonder if things have gone too far.Liberals who cheered for gay rights and tell their kids “Be your true self” suddenly...
Washington Examiner
No, US capitalism wasn't 'shaped largely by chattel slavery'
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, recently declared that “capitalism in the United States was shaped largely by chattel slavery.”. The 1619 Project , published three and a half years ago, argued that 1619, the year the first slave ship is widely believed to have arrived in what is now the U.S., was as foundational to America as the year 1776 and that the legacy of chattel slavery still shapes our society.
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
This collection of essays by 21 exceptional historians has an ambitious mission: the re-education of Americans assaulted by lies more systematically than any previous generation. The editors are two Princeton history professors, Kevin M Kruse and Julian E Zelizer. They begin with a concise history of how we reached this...
The COVID-19 pandemic cost students months of learning and many fell behind in math and reading, a new study has found.
The Journal
Micro-tutoring platform PhotoStudy has unveiled a new chatbot built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs that can teach a complete elementary algebra textbook with “extremely high accuracy,” the company said. PhotoStudy, an on-demand 1:1 tutoring solution developed by Hung Tran in 2015, said it can now transform any math...
Phys.org
Today, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, or NCSES—part of the U.S. National Science Foundation—released Diversity and STEM: Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities 2023, the federal government's latest and most complete analysis of diversity trends in STEM employment and education. "Diversity is America's unique advantage...
OpenAI wants to help students and educators benefit from its ChatGPT platform and doesn't want its chatbot "to be used for misleading purposes."
On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board introduced the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies. The course was first announced last August but David Coleman, the head of the College Board, said that the board decided on the final framework after feedback from educators and students and principles that have guided and served as the ultimate foundation of AP courses. "This course hides from nothing, it sees everything," Coleman told "CBS Mornings." Along with teachers and students, the board worked with 300 professors of African American Studies from hundreds of colleges nationwide, including...
A Princeton professor researching AI told The Markup that ChatGPT isn't a reliable information source, and that its adoption won't be a "revolution."
NPR sent a note to its staff Thursday that informed them the publication would be changing its style to open source fonts because due to price increases.
Fearmongers’ laughable defense, fact-checkers climate misinformation and other commentary
From the left: Fearmongers’ Laughable Defense Racket’s Matt Taibbi eviscerates Hamilton 68’s pathetic response to his Twitter Files exposé, which showed the group falsely treated hundreds of real Twitter users as Russian bots, prompting countless bogus “news” stories. Hamilton is pretending reporters simply misunderstood the research, but the outfit’s principals routinely did media hits claiming they were tracking “bots” and “never complained about all the headlines” like “The Russian Bots Are Coming.” Fact is, “the Hamilton 68 people” took “ordinary accounts with opinions [they] deemed to be in sync with Russia, and called them part of a ‘network’ that was ‘engaged with Russian...
