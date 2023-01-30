ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County community continues to remember victims of deadly house fire

By Jake Chapman
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

Tumwater District Stadium was packed Sunday night as family, friends, and most of the community came out to pay tribute to Steven and Destiny Cox and three of their children. The five lost their lives in a tragic house fire a week ago .

“They weren’t just special to me, they were special to a lot of people,” family friend Morgan Rambo said.

Many hearts and eyes were heavy when family and friends read statements about them and the amazing memories they left behind.

“If you never got a hug from Stephen, then you missed out,” emcee Jarod Burbidge said.

During the vigil, a statement from the lone survivor, who was close friends to one of the children, was read to the crowd.

“The morning and night will forever haunt me,” her statement read.

She plans to honor the Cox family for the rest of her life.

“Aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, close relatives and friends, I want to say I love you and I promise to carry on this family’s legacy with love and all of my heart, strength and kindness that they have shown everyone else,” her statement read.

But through the pain, many in the community continue to remember the good times.

“Me sneaking out to pet my horse and Stephen caught me and was wondering who I was out there,” Rambo said.

Many believe the impact the Cox family left behind will last forever.

“I am so proud. Like you guys. You guys really made an impact on the community,” Rambo said.

Family members off-camera told KIRO 7 the crowd that came Sunday night was a reminder of how special Steven, Destiny and their family is. They said they are thankful for all the support from the community.

“With all of your support, we will get through this horrific event,” Destiny’s sister said to the crowd.

If you would like to help donate to the family GoFundMe, click here . KIRO 7 has also been told a trust has been set up for the family as well .

Comments / 0

