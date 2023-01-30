Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Louisa County sends six more to play college football
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
WHSV
Jewish faculty members boycott JMU’s holocaust remembrance event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 24 Jewish faculty and staff members at JMU boycotted the University’s Holocaust Remembrance event last Thursday over the lack of Jewish representation in the event’s planning. The 24 anonymous faculty members sent a letter to JMU President Jonathan Alger days before regarding their concerns...
Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board
Democrats are indicating they might refuse to confirm a businessman Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the University of Virginia’s governing board, a sign of an escalating fight over who should have a say in the governance of the state’s flagship public university. At a state Senate committee meeting Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers removed UVA Board […] The post Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
UV Cavalier Daily
Former Charlottesville mayor Dave Norris announces campaign for Va. 54th District seat
Dave Norris, former Charlottesville mayor and city council member, has declared his candidacy for the 54th district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Norris is running as a Democrat with a campaign primarily focused on reproductive freedom, affordable housing and mental health and education reform. Norris served as mayor...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
cbs19news
Mincer's store owner dies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville mourns the loss of a familiar face in the community. On Saturday, Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s, passed away after battling brain cancer. His son, Cal Mincer, took over the shop’s legacy and traditions for the fourth generation after his father's diagnosis....
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
NBC 29 News
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
12 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties. It's still not known where or how a car wound up going north on southbound I-81. 13 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties, Virginia Assembly. Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules. The bill...
cbs19news
Victim of weekend shooting was member of group working to reduce gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to reduce gun violence on Charlottesville’s streets is mourning one of its own, who was killed in a weekend shooting. Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found in a parked SUV on Grove Street on Saturday night. He was a member of...
WHSV
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
Inside Nova
Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisonburg metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisonburg metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WSET
3 people dead after fatal crash in Augusta County: VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Augusta County on Monday. According to VSP this was a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road turn lane closed overnight to allow crews to repair manhole
VDOT crews will close the turn lane onto U.S. 29 south in Albemarle County at the intersection with Rio Road West between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday to repair a manhole. Drivers should be alert for workers in the turn lane. The closure will extend from Rio Road...
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
WHSV
Dairy farm shows why enhancing technology matters during farmer convention
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The 72nd Young Farmers of Virginia Convention taught attendees how to maximize dairy farming at Windcrest Holsteins. The Yutzy Family Farm has more than half a century’s worth of experience, and they know that the cow’s health is everything. “Cow comfort is a very...
