ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Louisa County sends six more to play college football

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Jewish faculty members boycott JMU’s holocaust remembrance event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 24 Jewish faculty and staff members at JMU boycotted the University’s Holocaust Remembrance event last Thursday over the lack of Jewish representation in the event’s planning. The 24 anonymous faculty members sent a letter to JMU President Jonathan Alger days before regarding their concerns...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board

Democrats are indicating they might refuse to confirm a businessman Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the University of Virginia’s governing board, a sign of an escalating fight over who should have a say in the governance of the state’s flagship public university. At a state Senate committee meeting Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers removed UVA Board […] The post Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock

A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Mincer's store owner dies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville mourns the loss of a familiar face in the community. On Saturday, Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s, passed away after battling brain cancer. His son, Cal Mincer, took over the shop’s legacy and traditions for the fourth generation after his father's diagnosis....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Closings and Delays for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

12 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties. It's still not known where or how a car wound up going north on southbound I-81. 13 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties, Virginia Assembly. Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules. The bill...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

3 people dead after fatal crash in Augusta County: VSP

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Augusta County on Monday. According to VSP this was a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy